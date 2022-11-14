Read full article on original website
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Downtown LA business owners concerned crime is uncontrollable
Tuesday night's stabbing spree inside a target store in Downtown Los Angeles has residents and people who work in the area extremely concerned. There's no question that homelessness has expanded dramatically in Downtown LA but now business owners are demanding more from the city government in order to prevent another stabbing like the one that took place Tuesday. A homeless man stabbed a child and woman that night inside the Downtown LA Target store located on 7th and Figueroa Street. The suspect was shot by a security guard and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The two victims did not suffer fatal...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman
A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
NBC Los Angeles
13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area
Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
outlooknewspapers.com
Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway
First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
Skip the L.A. beach towns you know, and visit this one instead
Don't miss this awesome SoCal beach town.
Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting
Long Beach officials say they're putting up more lighting and more quickly clearing away homeless encampments in the hopes of making people feel safer before the holiday celebration. The post Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cement truck slams into Manhattan Beach Strand home
Nobody was injured after a cement struck crashed into a Manhattan Beach home on Wednesday. According to Manhattan Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 11:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Drive. None of the home's occupants were present at the time of the crash, as the building was reported to be undergoing construction.The driver was also reportedly deemed unharmed at the scene. Sky9 flew over the scene, where the truck could be seen lying on its side next to the home, which appeared to have suffered some considerable damage.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
2urbangirls.com
LA City Hall to be lit red in honor of victims of drunk driving
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Hall will be lit in red Friday evening in honor and memory of victims of drunken and drugged driving in connection with the start of Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s 36th annual “Tie One On for Safety” campaign. This will be...
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
2urbangirls.com
Garden Grove man convicted of deadly DUI crash in Huntington Beach
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita
The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
LAPD offers $5,000 reward for info on violent hit-and-run crash caught on camera
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a violent hit-and-run crash that was caught on camera. A video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the moment the suspect smashes into the victim before speeding away. Police say the suspect ran a red light moments before it slammed into another car at […]
Body found near Los Angeles River and Pacific Coast Highway, police say
Police responded to the area at about 6:21 a.m. to assist the Long Beach Fire Department on a report of a dead body, police said. The post Body found near Los Angeles River and Pacific Coast Highway, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
foxla.com
4 men in Lamborghini SUV steal catalytic converter in under 2 minutes: Torrance PD
TORRANCE, Calif. - Police in Torrance are looking for four suspected catalytic converter thieves who pulled up to the scene of the crime in a $250,000+ Lamborghini Uru. According to police, it happened Nov. 9 around 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of 184th Street. Surveillance video shows four men...
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
Families whose vehicles were stolen in wild SoCal chase meet, share GoFundMe donations
Some good is coming out of a wild, destructive police chase that went through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week.
