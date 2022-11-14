ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

CBS LA

Downtown LA business owners concerned crime is uncontrollable

Tuesday night's stabbing spree inside a target store in Downtown Los Angeles has residents and people who work in the area extremely concerned. There's no question that homelessness has expanded dramatically in Downtown LA but now business owners are demanding more from the city government in order to prevent another stabbing like the one that took place Tuesday. A homeless man stabbed a child and woman that night inside the Downtown LA Target store located on 7th and Figueroa Street. The suspect was shot by a security guard and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The two victims did not suffer fatal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Stanton shooting closes Beach Blvd. lanes at Chapman

A shooting has been reported in the Stanton area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. Northbound Beach Blvd. was closed from Chapman Ave. to Bever Place.Deputies were searching the area for suspects who fled the scene of the shooting.One victim was receiving medical attention at the scene, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. The shooting victim's condition was not immediately reported.The shooting was reported shortly after 2 p.m.
STANTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in LA's Windsor Square Area

Authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. The California Highway Patrol issued an advisory for Joseph Ki Lee, who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Kingsley Drive and West Third Street between Harvard Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Man Hit by Truck, Killed Beside 210 Freeway

First published in the Nov. 12 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A man was killed when he was struck by a truck on a roadway next to the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Cement truck slams into Manhattan Beach Strand home

Nobody was injured after a cement struck crashed into a Manhattan Beach home on Wednesday. According to Manhattan Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at around 11:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ocean Drive. None of the home's occupants were present at the time of the crash, as the building was reported to be undergoing construction.The driver was also reportedly deemed unharmed at the scene. Sky9 flew over the scene, where the truck could be seen lying on its side next to the home, which appeared to have suffered some considerable damage.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. 
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Garden Grove man convicted of deadly DUI crash in Huntington Beach

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

