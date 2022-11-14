GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don't have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack. With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO