Youngtown, AZ

Keith VanZuiden with Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits has tips for your Thanksgiving meal

Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, a time for good food and entertaining with family and friends. For 18 1/2 years, Von Hanson's Meats & Spirits, an East Valley local old fashioned meat market has offered customers high quality meats and side dishes for hosting that special holiday party or feeding the family. This meat market who just won BEST Butcher Shop in the East Valley 2022, also offers fresh seafood. Famous for offering over 150 different types of fresh and smoked sausages, a perfect appetizer or gift. If you are a hunter, bring your game in for processing and pick from Von Hanson's Meats signature sausage recipes for your game meat. Von Hanson's also offers holiday meat selections such as a fresh all-natural turkey raised in northern Minnesota, prime rib bone-in and boneless, crown pork roast, smoked and spiral glazed hams, and lamb. Hailing from Minnesota, this meat market offers nostalgic food from the Midwest such as lefsa, Swedish potato sausage, lutefisk, and cheese curds. Check out their scrumptious jerky and pick up some smoked dog bones. You will also find a wide selection of specialty woods, chips, spices, and BBQ Sauces. We also have craft beers and wine. Gift certificates available at the store or online at www.vonhansonsmeats.net.
CHANDLER, AZ
WOW! Check out this amazing smile makeover from Dental Specialty Associates (DSA)

Dental Specialty Associates is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dental Specialty Associates (DSA) was founded with the mission of "Improving quality of life by restoring smiles in a healthy, functional and beautiful way". Dr Brian Lilien and Dr Lior Berger, with over 20 years of partnership, have made it their passion to aid in making beautiful smiles a luxury that all can have the privilege of.
Avondale native among four University of Idaho students found dead

20-year-old Xana Kernodle, an Avondale native, is one of four University of Idaho students found dead inside a home near campus. "It's just hard to imagine Xana being around anybody that could be this brutal. It's just, that's not the kind of person she attracted so I just... I don't think we'll ever wrap our heads around this," says Todd McLean, former gymnastics coach.
AVONDALE, AZ
More people turning to discount stores amid inflation

PEORIA, AZ — People like Beth, who came to Arizona to retire, know just how much every penny counts. "I'm on a fixed income," she said. "I budget carefully, and I try to make it go further." That's why you'll often find her at Peoria Discount Grocery, stocking up...
PEORIA, AZ
Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash

PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during an investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. It happened just before midnight Tuesday near 31st and Southern avenues. Police say the initial investigation involved a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue

PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 10 in the West Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near 83rd Avenue. Troopers were first called to check out reports of a pedestrian heading onto the...
PHOENIX, AZ

