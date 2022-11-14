Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezes pick up ahead of our next storm this weekend
PHOENIX — It's going to be a nice end to the week!. You'll notice more clouds today as a storm system approaches from the north, but those clouds won't bring any rain or much snow. We may see a few snow flurries over the White Mountains by Saturday but...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: What to expect heading into the weekend
PHOENIX — It was a windy Wednesday across parts of Arizona. Peak gusts hit 40 mph in Flagstaff and 39 mph in Lake Havasu City. Here in Phoenix, gusts topped out between 25 and 30 mph. Winds are now backing off overnight and will stay less than 10 mph...
ABC 15 News
Avondale native among four University of Idaho students found dead
20-year-old Xana Kernodle, an Avondale native, is one of four University of Idaho students found dead inside a home near campus. "It's just hard to imagine Xana being around anybody that could be this brutal. It's just, that's not the kind of person she attracted so I just... I don't think we'll ever wrap our heads around this," says Todd McLean, former gymnastics coach.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating murder-suicide of family of five near 7th and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — Police are investigating the deaths of a family of five as a murder-suicide at a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Police say the incident occurred at a home near 7th and Northern avenues. Firefighters were initially called to the home for reports of a gas leak just after...
ABC 15 News
More people turning to discount stores amid inflation
PEORIA, AZ — People like Beth, who came to Arizona to retire, know just how much every penny counts. "I'm on a fixed income," she said. "I budget carefully, and I try to make it go further." That's why you'll often find her at Peoria Discount Grocery, stocking up...
ABC 15 News
Family continues to seek justice for Valley Marine killed in hit-and-run crash
It's been exactly four years since the hit-and-run death of a Marine along U.S. 60 near Higley Road in Mesa. His family continues to look for justice. "I put these signs here, so people who are walking can look at the sign and see his name,” said Nora Garcia.
ABC 15 News
Officer hit by possible DUI driver at scene of deadly crash
PHOENIX — An officer was hit by a possible DUI driver during an investigation of a deadly pedestrian-involved crash overnight. It happened just before midnight Tuesday near 31st and Southern avenues. Police say the initial investigation involved a woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle that stayed...
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 10 near 83rd Avenue
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was hit and killed along Interstate 10 in the West Valley early Thursday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. near 83rd Avenue. Troopers were first called to check out reports of a pedestrian heading onto the...
ABC 15 News
MAP: 70 polling places that had ballot printer issues on election day
PHOENIX — ABC15 has obtained a list of 70 polling places that had issues printing ballots on Election Day in Maricopa County. The locations are spread across the Valley and even some areas outside the Valley. The locations had issues with the Ballot on Demand printers, not the tabulation...
