arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 20 Arkansas prepared to race in frigid NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The 2022 cross country season culminates with the NCAA Championships on Saturday morning as the No. 20 Razorbacks compete at 10:10 a.m. over a 10,000m distance on the Oklahoma State course. Admission is $10 to the meet (https://bit.ly/3EEGTX1) and coverage of the race will be on...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 21 Razorbacks have young squad racing in NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – The No. 21 Razorbacks will race over a 6,000m distance at 9:20 a.m. on a chilly Saturday morning in the NCAA Championships hosted by Oklahoma State. Admission is $10 to the meet (https://bit.ly/3EEGTX1) and coverage of the race will be on ESPNU. Live results are available here: https://live.pttiming.com/XC-PTT.html?mid=5234.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#9 Arkansas Jabs Jackrabbits
FAYETTEVILLE – Ricky Council IV led Arkansas in scoring for the third straight game and Trevon Brazile recorded his second double-double of the season – and his career – to lead #9/10 Arkansas (3-0) to a 71-56 victory over South Dakota State (2-2) Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena – a game that was the 500th men’s basketball game played in this the 30th year of the facility.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Sweep Tigers, Watson Gets 100th Win
In their first match in 10 days, the Razorbacks came out with a vengeance and made quick work of the Missouri Tigers with a sweep, the team’s first-ever win in Columbia. The victory put Arkansas at 16-8 on the season overall and 7-7 in SEC play. It was also head coach Jason Watson’s 100th in his time at Arkansas and 300th in his career.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Staying Consistent with B-Cut Times
COLLEGE STATION/DALLAS, TEX. – The Razorback swimmers completed day two of the Art Adamson Invitationals with a finishing score of 305. Alabama, LSU, USC, and Texas A&M all sit at the top of the leaderboard, while Arkansas is in the fifth spot. “Today was another successful day Luciana got...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Arkansas Celebrates Native American Heritage Month Thursday
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (3-0) will kick off festivities of celebrating Native American Heritage Month, as the Razorbacks host Kent State (1-1) on Thursday. The game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. GAME INFORMATION. Date: Thursday, Nov. 17. Time: 7...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Taliah Scott
Taliah Scott | G | 5-9 | Orange Park, Fla. | St. Johns Country Day School. #SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. We began recruiting Taliah Scott 12 years ago. No, we weren’t sending her underclass mail, as she was entering pre-K. No,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take on Tigers Wednesday in Columbia
After 10 days off, the Razorback volleyball team returns to action Wednesday evening with a midweek away match against the Missouri Tigers at 7 p.m. Both teams are coming off of five-set losses, Arkansas to Georgia and Missouri to LSU. The Hogs are currently 15-8 overall and 6-7 in the SEC, and the Tigers are 8-15, 1-12 in league play.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Travels Down to Texas for Mid-season Invitationals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The #19 Arkansas swimming team will travel to College Station, Texas to compete in the Art Adamson Invitational, which will span from Wednesday, Nov 16 through Friday, Nov. 18. The Art Adamson Invitationals, hosted by the #22 Texas A&M Aggies, features two top 10 teams. Swimming...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#SigningStories: Cristina Sánchez
#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors. Some relationships are years in the making. Some are just weeks. It all comes down to timing. Timing was perfect in Christina Sánchez becoming a Razorback. The phone call was the point of ignition, a long-time relationship...
