ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is The Most Popular Pie In California

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KeHTk_0jAFSDQG00
Photo: Getty Images

Tis' the season to stuff your face with an assortment of potatoes, greens, dressing, turkey, pie, and all other delicious Thanksgiving feast components. Though pumpkin pie is a holiday classic, some will prepare pecan, cherry, apple, chocolate, and more to widen the variety of deserts served to family and friends.

According to data sourced from Wise Voter , the most popular pie in all of California is pecan pie. This pie is also the favorite pie of 14 other states.

Here's what The Takeout noted about Wise Voter's method of compiling the data to discover the most popular pie bought in each state :

"Wise Voter (the same analytics platform that let us know Albertsons grocery stores rule the West) has shared data that indicates pies are the number-one most popular dessert of the fall season—certain varieties more than others. Based on an analysis of the most popular dessert-related search terms nationwide, Wise Voter built a map indicating the most beloved pie in every US state. Pecan pie narrowly edged out the all-American apple pie as the top contender across the country, with 15 states searching more for pecan than any other variety. Here are some other insights from the data."

For a full list of the most popular pies in each state visit wisevoter.com .

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

The Sustainable Alternative to Renewables in California

Anyone serious about ushering California into an electric age, much less the entire world, faces immutable facts that are indifferent to passions and principles. With algebraic certainty, these facts lead to uncomfortable conclusions: It is impractical if not impossible to achieve an all-electric future by relying on solar, wind, and geothermal power, supplemented by more novel power generation technologies such as harvesting the energy in waves and tides. And even if it were done, it might not be the optimal solution for the environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
985theriver.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

California's Vaping Flavor Ban Could Be Lethal

The campaign for Proposition 31, a ballot initiative that Californians approved by a wide margin last week, urged voters to "protect kids from candy-flavored tobacco." That slogan packed an impressive amount of dishonesty into five words. The initiative's main target was nicotine vaping products, which do not contain tobacco and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy