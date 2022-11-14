ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

2 in custody after man shot at Allen Park motel

By Sara Powers
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Two individuals were taken into custody after shooting a man multiple times in Allen Park.

The incident happened at about 11:06 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Allen Park Motor Lodge, located at 14887 Southfield Road.

When police arrived at the location, they discovered a male victim with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.

According to the Allen Park Police Department, the two suspects and the victim were known to each other and to appears the three were involved in a domestic dispute.

The Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team conducted a search warrant at the suspect's residence in Detroit, and one man and one woman were taken into custody.

In addition to this, police say the gun believed to be used in the shooting has been recovered.

Investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been released at this time.

