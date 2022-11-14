Read full article on original website
Related
James Gunn shuts down trolls trying to turn everything into Marvel vs. DC
The DC versus Marvel debate didn’t start yesterday. It didn’t even start when both started making movies. It started much earlier and probably will exist as long as both companies exist. While new DCEU architect James Gunn may know this, he’s not giving in to it. The...
James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever
In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
As James Gunn teases Lobo, a contender has already thrown their cigar into the ring
As several high-profile names continue or prepare to jump the burning ship that is Twitter, no one has quite managed to match the splash made by James Gunn when he announced his presence on Mastodon, the Twitter competitor that’s happy to collect the more Musk-averse denizens of the platform.
‘I thought I was gonna f-cking die’ Brendan Fraser discusses bout with COVID that almost lost him ‘The Whale’ role
Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale is finally providing the celebrated actor with the acclaim he’s long deserved. The upcoming film stars Fraser in the titular role, as a 600-pound man seeking to repair the relationship with his estranged teenage daughter. Fraser’s performance in the part is already garnering high praise, despite the film’s release date still being nearly a month out. According to a recent GQ interview with the 53-year-old — however — he nearly missed out on his chance at a redemption arc thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Jerry Seinfeld reacts to Dave Chappelle’s ‘SNL’ monologue
Superstar comedian Jerry Seinfeld is the latest notable personality to speak out about Dave Chappelle’s recent monologue on Saturday Night Live, for which h the comedian has been accused of normalizing antisemitism with his comments about Jewish people. Chappelle started the show with a statement “I denounce antisemitism in...
Latest Marvel News: Zoe Saldaña admits she’s ready to be done with the MCU as ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ sleighs critics
Can you believe that, in just over one week’s time, the Christmas season will officially have begun for Marvel lovers as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney Plus next Friday? And now, ahead of this incoming festive gift from the House of Ideas, the verdict on the Special Presentation has been given as critics unwrap their initial reactions to James Gunn’s first MCU outing in five years. Unfortunately, we’ve also got some less good news for Gamora groupies…
Marvel fans are practically losing their minds after recalling a post-credits scene that never existed
After 30 whole movies, Marvel fans have witnessed countless post-credits scenes, either those that had us leaving the theater excited for what’s to come or grumbling that we waited all that time for just some underwhelming extra gag. There have been so many over the years, in fact, that it’s hard to remember them all. Nonetheless, one memory impaired MCU lover has the opposite problem, as they’re convinced they’ve seen a credits sequence that never existed.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ trailer drops to instant criticism from Black fans
Antoine Fuqua’s latest film Emancipation sees him collaborate with Will Smith on a slavery drama, with its first trailer dropping and leading to criticism for its depiction of slavery. Based on the true story of a slave known as Gordon or “Whipped Peter”, it sees the events which spark...
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert agree to disagree about the Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ monologue backlash
Jon Stewart paid a visit to his old friend Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s Late Show, where he got into the nitty-gritty over Dave Chappelle and his Saturday Night Live monologue over the weekend that many are calling antisemitic. But it was Colbert who was in the hot seat for much of the interview.
Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped
It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star quits midseason after receiving antisemitic vitriol
The Real Housewives of New York has not finished shooting and drama has already unfolded. Lizzy Savetsky left the series before the show went to air due to constant online harassment and antisemitism on social media. Her Instagram bio said that “Proud Jew & Zionist,” which could have attracted haters...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans pondering the difference between ‘understandable’ and ‘justified’
This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler has a talent for creating villains that are a little too reasonable for the audience to actively root against them. After Erik Killmonger in Black Panther had everyone struggling to pick a side, Wakanda Forever‘s Namor is now sparking debate about the validity of his actions.
Chris Evans fans are writing him passionate hate mail for being in a relationship, in case you needed a laugh today
Chris Evans has made waves recently in two ways – he was declared People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022, but perhaps more intriguingly, his reportedly year-long relationship with Alba Baptista was made public. The news that Evans is officially taken has incensed some of his...
‘The Witcher’ fans have already given showrunners the perfect Geralt successor to Henry Cavill and it’s not Liam Hemsworth
If we were to be the mouthpiece for every The Witcher fan out there, we would be highlighting how the announcement of Henry Cavill’s future exit from the show hasn’t been the real reason for discontent amongst the Netflix series’ fandom. It is the confirmation that Liam Hemsworth has already been chosen to step into Cavill’s shoes once he bids farewell after the third season. This general air of unhappiness with the decision could have been avoided if the showrunners had picked the one star who had already been envisioned by many as a fitting Geralt long before Cavill broke fans’ hearts.
Brendan Fraser defends the most hideously dated aspect of ‘The Mummy’ movies
Brendan Fraser‘s triumphant return to the spotlight is one that brings a happy tear to just about any eye. After overcoming some heinous setbacks from the hands of the industry, the former action star is back up to bat and going hard with the home runs, most notably in the form of The Whale, the upcoming Darren Aronofsky drama that’s set to make a wave or two at the Oscars.
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
The best and worst versions of the same DC characters
It seems that some actors were born to play specific superheroes or supervillains while others should steer far away from anything to do with the genre. It’s also great to see actors take on roles and make them their own, yet it also can be a little sad when talented actors are miscast in roles or even take on what could have been magical parts if not for poor writing.
MCU fans are losing their minds over rumors Jenna Ortega has joined ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
Few upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have caused more collective drools of excitement than Daredevil: Born Again. Set to consist of 18 episodes, the the most of any Marvel Disney Plus series so far, the show looks to be an absolutely jubilant return for one of the MCU’s most beloved Netflix darlings, with fans old and new each having plenty to look forward to.
Quentin Tarantino names the best movie he’s ever made, proving everyone’s entitled to their wrong opinions
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the most iconic films in Hollywood, from cult classics Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to gory re-takes on history such as Django Unchained, the director has left an imprint in the history of cinema. From all of these great movies he has created though, he chose one that has left fans raising their eyebrows.
