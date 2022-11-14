Read full article on original website
Black Panther 2 star confirms who’s the new king of Wakanda
The ending of Black Panther 2 raised many questions and pointed to various possible futures for many of its main characters. While some things were pretty clear-cut, others were a little more vague and ambiguous. Obviously we suggest you stop reading at this point if you want to remain spoiler free regarding the ending of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
James Gunn drops huge hint he may be working on new DC movie character
The hierarchy of power in the DC movie universe has changed forever, and it’s nothing to do with Black Adam or Superman. James Gunn is the new king of the superhero movie franchise, and it looks like he’s got his sights set on bringing a new character to the fore in the near future.
Top Gun’s volleyball scene nearly got the director fired
The 1986 movie Top Gun has gone down as one of the best action movies of all time, and has tons of memorable scenes. However, one sequence is especially famous: the iconic and oiled up volleyball game between the hunky pilots. But it was this iconic moment in the film that apparently almost cost the Top Gun director, Tony Scott, his job.
Chris Hemsworth thinks the next Thor movie should be the last
Chris Hemsworth has done something no original Avenger managed; he’s had four solo Marvel movies, which is an impressive feat for sure. Unlike his old superhero colleagues, as well, he’s not ready to hang up his hammer just yet, although he does think the next time Thor’s called to assemble will probably be the last Thor movie.
We’re The Millers director was surprised by Will Poulter meme
Filmmaker Sean Anders has a new Christmas movie out called Spirited, and it’s a real treat for the festive season. But, the director has commented on a moment from one of his old comedy movies, We’re the Millers, the impact of which has surprised him. With a portfolio...
Hollywood has spent around $900 billion rescuing Matt Damon
When it comes to the bright lights of Hollywood, we often get swept up in the imagination of it all – rarely do we ever consider the real-life cost of some of those stunts, explosions, or rescue missions that we see in big action movies. Well, reality hurts, and thanks to one Quora user, we now have a financial idea of what it takes to save a leading man – specifically Matt Damon.
Zack Snyder fans campaign for his DC movies return
There have been a lot of changes at Warner Bros recently. First, it merged with Discovery to become Warner Discovery; then it started cancelling several TV series and films, most notably the superhero movie Batgirl. Then it announced it finally had a plan for its DC movies. Specifically, the plan...
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Star Trek 4 doesn’t “feel real” to Zachary Quinto yet
We’re not quite sure what’s going on with Star Trek 4 right now. The science fiction movie seemed to be confirmed, and now it’s delayed indefinitely. Zachary Quinto, who’s due to star in the action movie as Spock, has decided not to get excited, because in Hollywood anything can happen.
America Chavez star wants to follow Wong’s path in MCU
If you’re a heroic MCU character, your time in the franchise can follow all sorts of paths. Obviously there are Marvel movies, but now you have Marvel series as well, providing options for performers. Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the action movies, has a particularly great idea for her arc.
Colin Farrell became Dr. Dolittle to prepare for Banshees of Inisherin
“Oh, if I could talk to the animals – just imagine it!” Method acting is still much-debated, and every awards season, we end up hearing tales of the hardship endured by actors who fully immersed themselves to play tortured characters. But for Colin Farrell, who plays a 1920s Irish farmer in The Banshees of Inisherin, he prepared by saying hello to ducks, sheep, and donkeys that he saw on his afternoon and evening runs.
Channing Tatum sizzles in Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer
For a long time, we didn’t think that a third Magic Mike was happening, as everything went quiet after 2015’s Magic Mike XXL. However, a year ago (November 2021), we got the wonderful news that a third movie was coming from Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh. And now, we have the first full-length trailer. The movie will be released in theatres (not on HBO Max as originally intended) on February 10, 2023.
MCU movies and DC movies aren’t the issue with cinema, says James Gray
For filmmaker James Gray, whose new drama movie Armageddon Time is now out in cinemas, there is a big problem with Hollywood as a whole. But, he insists that problem does not lie at the feet of MCU movies or DC movies. Gray is an acclaimed director whose work generally...
Leslie Mann regrets George of the Jungle lion scene
Leslie Mann, who has a new comedy movie out on Netflix called The Bubble, has been reminiscing about appearing in the ’90s classic George of the Jungle while appearing on the best interview show in town – Hot Ones. The Brendan Fraser comedy involved a scene where Mann had to face down a lion, and upon reflection, she feels like it was an unsafe situation.
Andor cast: who are the stars of the Star Wars series?
Who plays who in the Andor cast? We have been so impressed by the new Star Wars series and it’s quickly become one of our favourite things to come from the science fiction movie franchise in a very, very long time. A large part of that success is down to the actors involved, so let’s get to know them better.
Kelsey Grammer challenges Disney for MCU return as X-Men character
Now that we have mutations in the MCU, it’s just a matter of time before we get the X-Men back. Sure, we have X-Men ’97 on the way, but we want a full on MCU movie as well, featuring all the X-Men characters we know and love. Kelsey Grammer, who played Beast in previous X-Men movies, has an ultimatum for Disney in getting the part back.
James Gray on being more honest and more direct with Armageddon Time
After forging his career in the art of small-scale drama movies, James Gray’s last two projects saw him step things up a notch with the science fiction movie Ad Astra and the movie based on a true story, The Lost City of Z. With his new film, Armageddon Time, Gray has returned to his roots to tell a more intimate story.
Quentin Tarantino is making a TV series next year
Quentin Tarantino says that he plans to make an eight-part television series in 2023. He has revealed no further information at this time. He has not directed any television since helming two episodes of CSI in 2005. He brought it up while promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, but it’s unclear if the TV series is related to the book in any way.
Big Hero 6 2 isn’t happening any time soon, says director
Don Hall has co-directed many successful Disney movies, and his latest, Strange World is out on November 23. Hall co-directed Moana and Raya & the Last Dragon. And back in 2014, he directed Big Hero 6, introducing millions to the beloved character of Baymax. While Baymax does now have his own TV series, fans of Big Hero 6 have long been wondering if we’ll ever get a sequel to the critically-acclaimed, and Oscar-winning animated movie.
