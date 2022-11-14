Read full article on original website
Appleton PD Continues Suspicious Death Investigation
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More details are coming out about a suspicious death in Appleton on Tuesday, as police rule the incident a homicide. At approximately 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, Appleton police and first responders found a 31-year-old Fox Crossing man, Erik Hudson, Jr., dead inside a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street.
Appleton Police Respond to Suspicious Death
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Tuesday morning at 11:27 a.m. the Appleton Police Department and medical first responders were called to a suspicious death in the 700 block of W. Summer Street. Arriving officers confirmed the person was deceased and the circumstances surrounding the death are presently being investigated. More...
GB Police Moving Closer To Cracking Elder Scam Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — Green Bay police say they are closer to finding out who is responsible in a scam targeting grandparents but need additional help from the public. Between Oct. 23 – Oct. 31, police received several reports of a caller pretending to be a “grandchild” of the victim to get money.
Appleton Man Killed In Two Vehicle Crash
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Appleton man is dead after a crash in the Town of Center Tuesday afternoon. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says that the Appleton man “failed to yield” to a pickup truck that had the right of way at an Outagamie County intersection.
Security to Step Up for Green Bay Holiday Parade
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There will be stepped up security at the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday. Green Bay Police say it’s a reaction to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 62. “We’re going to be staffing all...
Curriculum Debate Continues In Manitowoc Public Schools
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two dozen concerned residents waited eagerly for the Manitowoc school board to make a decision on a proposed curriculum program. But in the end, no decision was made as the board decided to delay a vote to allow for more time to discuss. “As much...
Fox Valley School Is Tops In The State
HARRISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Fox Valley school is really exceeding expectations in the latest state report card from the Department of Public Instruction. Kimberly’s Woodland Intermediate School had the highest individual school score in the state. That’s according to the data for the 2021-22 school year.
Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Sees Busiest Day Since 2008
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport saw their busiest day since 2008 on November 14, with over 2,300 passengers screened at the main terminal. “I think the biggest factor in it was the home Packers game against the Dallas Cowboys.” said Airport Director,...
