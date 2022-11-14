Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
State police looking for wanted Indianapolis man
The Indiana State Police is looking for help finding an Indianapolis man wanted out of Hendricks County.
Yelp names downtown Indy bakery as place for best pastries in Indiana
Pastries can be a sweet (or savory) way to start your day, and Yelp has named a downtown Indianapolis bakery as the best place for pastries in all of Indiana. Give it up for Leviathan Bakehouse, which opened during the summer of 2020. The bakehouse features everything from danishes to kouign-amanns. “The core of our […]
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Plainfield, IN
Plainfield, Indiana, is a growing city with plenty of great restaurants. You’ll find everything from quick-service burger joints and pizza parlors to high-end steakhouses and steak. We know that when it comes to finding a great place to eat, it can be hard to know where to start. Because...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville senior signs to play softball at University of Indianapolis
Hailey Pogue remembers running wild against the Waldron Wild. Recalling one of her earliest recreational league softball games, the Shelbyville senior delivered a hard hit ball and rounded the bases with reckless abandon. “I hit the ball and ran around all four bases. I never stopped. They chased me the...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Rising star’ returning to native Brown County
Country musician Rylee Nicholson is a rising country music star, who just so happens to be from Brown County. He’ll be back in his hometown of Nashville from Nov. 13 through 21, and will hold several performances while he is in the county. He will put on a concert...
cbs4indy.com
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with...
foodgressing.com
Wendy’s Hoosier Biscuit Bowl – Free Offering in Indianapolis
Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier Biscuit Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the bowl, as well as the weekend’s much-anticipated game in Indianapolis, Wendy’s is bringing in former Hoosier basketball star Christian Watford to serve up FREE Hoosier Biscuit Bowls to fans on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
lhsmagpie.com
Indiana Colleges: “Top Five”
Indiana has one of the longest and most distinguished histories in education, so all Hoosiers stand to benefit from attending an Indiana college or university. There are numerous types of colleges and universities in Indiana, ranging from renowned research universities, large colleges with large campus life, and smaller schools, with equally valuable educational opportunities, despite their small size. From College Choice, this “top five” list factors in both academic quality and return on investment, and with that, this list shows the “top five” colleges in Indiana.
thedailyhoosier.com
Somto Cyril liked what he saw during IU basketball visit, including opportunity to play next year
Nigerian center Somto Cyril says he hasn’t made a decision on whether he’ll go to college in 2023 or 2024. But during an official visit in Bloomington over the weekend, he was paying close attention to the opportunity at Indiana next year. “They (Indiana) have four players leaving...
Greenwood man dies in crash with semi outside Columbus
A driver died in a crash between his vehicle and a semi-truck late Monday southeast of Columbus, according to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office.
WISH-TV
I-465 WB at U.S.31/East St. reopens on south side after 2-vehicle crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two lanes are blocked on I-465 westbound and U.S. Highway 31/East Street on the city’s south side after a crash involving two vehicles. The lanes had reopened by Friday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling on the roadways.
Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rex Early, former gubernatorial candidate and party leader
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor. “Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb […]
fox32chicago.com
WISH-TV
Carmel Christkindlmarkt prepares to open Saturday, new vendors expected this year
The countdown is on for one of the most beloved holiday family traditions in Carmel! That’s right, opening day for the Christkindlmarkt is just five days away!. It begins on Nov. 19, and the Market will remain open through Dec. 30. Maria Murphy, CEO and market Master of Christkindlmarkt,...
Current Publishing
Teen Entrepreneur: Noblesville High School student Michael Corlew sees success in junk-hauling business
If you’re looking to toss out old junk that you longer need, Noblesville teenager Michael Corlew will gladly haul it away. The 17-year-old Noblesville High School junior is seeing much success after launching his own junk-hauling business, MB Junk Removal, which picks up items people no longer need or want such as furniture, appliances and more. Corlew said he got his start as an entrepreneur picking up dog waste in his neighborhood at age 14 and eventually saved enough money to purchase his great-grandfather’s truck.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Hickory Furniture Collective becomes largest hickory furniture maker in the world
ANDERSON, Ind.-- Hickory Furniture Collective has acquired Old Hickory Furniture Company in Shelbyville, Ind. With this acquisition, Hickory Furniture Collective says it is now the largest maker of hickory furniture worldwide. Hickory Furniture Collective was formed in 2018 with three brands: Hickory Furniture Designs, Flat Rock Furniture, and Rocky Top...
Man found shot in front of downtown hotel
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a man was found shot multiple times overnight near downtown Indianapolis’ museum district. According to officials, IMPD was called about a person shot at Washington Street and N. State Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Around the same time, Indiana State Police troopers pulled over a man near W. Washington and N. West […]
Comments / 0