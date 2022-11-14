Read full article on original website
Building a Table For 7
Building a Table For 7: Farm & Forage to Fine Dining Through The Pandemic in Bemidji, MN. Follow Amber Lynne of Bemidji, Minnesota as she begins work to open a Farm to Table restaurant in Bemidji, Minnesota. Watch her journey as an entrepreneur, grow as a chef, and adapt as a business owner as she opens her fine dining restaurant through the 2020 Pandemic.
Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Radio Host Todd Haugen Retiring After 43 Years in Action
Since 1979, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting in Bemidji has enjoyed Todd Haugen as one of the station’s morning radio hosts, and earlier this morning, after an astounding 43 years in action, Haugen has officially retired. “Retirement is a lot of work. I don’t think I wanna do it again,” joked...
Cass Lake to receive economic development funding
The City of Cass Lake is receiving some of over $20 million in economic development funding for Greater Minnesota. According to a release from the governor’s office, the Small Cities Development Program will be used for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects in 34 cities, townships and counties. Cass Lake was...
MnDOT wraps up 2022 construction season
MnDOT has wrapped up its 2022 construction season with nearly 260 projects in the books. According to a release, one of the more notable projects was the Highway 71 project in Bemidji, with a resurface, a new roundabout and nine intersection improvements. MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger says the robust season...
YouthBuild participants learn tricks of the trade
Bemidji YouthBuild participants are learning valuable skills while working on projects in our community. BiCAP’s YouthBuild program works with youth 16-24 who have left the traditional school setting, spending 29 hours a week to work on academics, leadership development and training in construction. In this photo, participants observe as...
Public hearing on proposed changes to Bemidji’s rental code Monday
The Bemidji City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes to the city’s rental code in their meeting Monday. At the last meeting, there was some discourse on the issue of changing the occupancy limits from a family or four unrelated adults in a single unit, to an occupancy limit based solely on the square footage of the unit.
Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 11/10-11/15
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Nov. 10, through Tuesday, Nov. 15. Assault complaint on the 900 block of 26th St. NW. Charges referred to city attorney. One arrested. Trespass, 10:22 p.m. Owner reporting...
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Nov. 17
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Nov. 17. Adult male arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Welfare Check, 11:47 p.m. Female placed under arrest for multiple offenses...
Minnesota Hunter Dies After Potentially Suffering Medical Emergency in Tree Stand
A 65-year-old Minnesota hunter tragically passed away earlier this month after potentially suffering a medical emergency in a tree stand. According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the incident with the hunter occurred in Minnesota’s Crooked Lake Township on November 7th. Someone called 9-1-1 and reported a hunting accident. Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and discovered a man had fallen out of a tree stand.
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Nov. 16
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Traffic stop on Bemidji Ave. and 15th St. NE. Driver arrested for outstanding warrant. Traffic Stop, 8:42 p.m. Traffic stop on the 1500 block of Bemidji...
DHS grants Sanford Bemidji Behavioral Health Stable Housing Program
Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota will receive some of $4.55 million in grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. According to a release, the Bemidji Behavioral Health Stable Housing Program is one of eight new grantees to address housing with support for adults with serious mental illness. These...
Man In Mental Crisis Arrested After Crashing Into Mall And Clinic in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is jailed and facing a number of charges after crashing into the Sanford Walk-in Clinic in Bemidji before crashing into the front entrance of Paul Bunyan Mall. Police say Damian Smith called dispatch Tuesday afternoon saying he was having a mental health breakdown.
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
Thief River Falls man seriously injured in rollover crash north of Mahnomen
ERSKINE, Minn (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine in northwestern Minnesota Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said the 36-year-old man was driving his minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen when...
Bemidji man facing new charges after crashing into two buildings, leading pursuit
A 25-year-old Bemidji man is facing numerous charges after crashing into one building, leading a pursuit, then crashing into another building. The Bemidji Police Department says they received a call around 3 p.m. Tuesday from someone reporting they were having a mental health crisis. Officers responded to the Sanford Walk-in Clinic and spoke with Damian Smith.
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
