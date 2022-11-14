ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, MI

Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.

Family members are concerned for the well-being of 83-year-old Pauline Hester, who lives with dementia, according to her son.

Detroit Police say Hester left The New Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church — on Ithaca Ave., in the area of Wyoming and 8 Mile Rd. — at around 1 p.m. on November 13.

She drove away in her burgundy 2018 Ford Fusion, license plate #DZU-9722, and did not return to her home in the 15700 block of Petoskey, near Livernois and the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Hester is described as a Back female, 5’5”–5’6” tall and 110-120 lbs., with curly salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and pink skirt outfit.

Anyone who has seen this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201. Or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). Tips can also be sent in anonymously online at this link .

Comments / 31

Jill Hoskins
4d ago

Just making sure -- she's a "black" female, not a "back" female, right?? I wish people would read their own comments before posting them....

Reply(2)
4
S. Williams
4d ago

Couple questions... why is someone with dementia allowed to drive, and doesn't a 2018 vehicle have GPS? 🤔

Reply(3)
8
John Jarmolowicz
3d ago

Often times people with dementia get lost when driving and sometimes ends up driving hundreds of miles and end up in remote areas. Hope this is not the case

Reply(1)
3
 

