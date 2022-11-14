Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.

Family members are concerned for the well-being of 83-year-old Pauline Hester, who lives with dementia, according to her son.

Detroit Police say Hester left The New Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church — on Ithaca Ave., in the area of Wyoming and 8 Mile Rd. — at around 1 p.m. on November 13.

She drove away in her burgundy 2018 Ford Fusion, license plate #DZU-9722, and did not return to her home in the 15700 block of Petoskey, near Livernois and the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Hester is described as a Back female, 5’5”–5’6” tall and 110-120 lbs., with curly salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and pink skirt outfit.

Anyone who has seen this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201. Or, to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-SPEAK UP (800-773-2587). Tips can also be sent in anonymously online at this link .

