CAMDEN – This month, the Level I Trauma Center at Cooper University Health Care is celebrating its 40th anniversary of serving South Jersey. From humble beginnings in November 1982, starting as a “demonstration project” to assess the need for dedicated trauma services in the region, Cooper is now one of only three state-designated Level 1 Trauma Centers in the New Jersey and is the busiest in the region, providing life-saving services to nearly 4,000 patients annually.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO