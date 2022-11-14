ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Trentonian

Mercer County CYO begins 70th year of youth basketball

One of the most meaningful and important things in the area that has stood the test of time has been the Mercer County Catholic Youth Organization basketball league as it begins its 70th year. From humble beginnings in the original CYO building on Centre Street, to a divided and pack...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Cooper Trauma Center celebrates 40 years of serving the community

CAMDEN – This month, the Level I Trauma Center at Cooper University Health Care is celebrating its 40th anniversary of serving South Jersey. From humble beginnings in November 1982, starting as a “demonstration project” to assess the need for dedicated trauma services in the region, Cooper is now one of only three state-designated Level 1 Trauma Centers in the New Jersey and is the busiest in the region, providing life-saving services to nearly 4,000 patients annually.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy