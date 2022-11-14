Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Related
Trentonian
Mercer County CYO begins 70th year of youth basketball
One of the most meaningful and important things in the area that has stood the test of time has been the Mercer County Catholic Youth Organization basketball league as it begins its 70th year. From humble beginnings in the original CYO building on Centre Street, to a divided and pack...
Trentonian
Burlington County Commissioners celebrate opening of new Arney’s Mount Trail
SPRINGFIELD – Burlington County has a new addition to its regional trails network and it features Arney’s Mount, the county’s highest elevation. The County Commissioners celebrated the new Arney’s Mount Trail Nov. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of several of the stunning locations along the new pathway.
Trentonian
Education, employment and voting key factors for successful U.S. democracy (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
This friend, excited by political fever and supporting a strong candidate in Trenton’s municipal election race, made this wager. “Bet you a cup of coffee (he drinks hot chocolate) that 50-percent” of registered voters cast ballots on Election Day. Promised government cheese, gratis grits, cannabis nor other freebies...
Trentonian
Provisional ballots still outstanding for Mercer County election, Trenton results clearing up
TRENTON — With provisional ballots left to be counted, some winners emerge and some questions remain. The Capital City will get a second term from Mayor Reed Gusciora, while fresh numbers also point towards solidifying other previously reported results. Mercer County Superintendent of Elections says there are 5,237 provisional...
Trentonian
Cooper Trauma Center celebrates 40 years of serving the community
CAMDEN – This month, the Level I Trauma Center at Cooper University Health Care is celebrating its 40th anniversary of serving South Jersey. From humble beginnings in November 1982, starting as a “demonstration project” to assess the need for dedicated trauma services in the region, Cooper is now one of only three state-designated Level 1 Trauma Centers in the New Jersey and is the busiest in the region, providing life-saving services to nearly 4,000 patients annually.
Trentonian
Cooper names U.S. Army Reserves Captain Kristin Knapp, MD, as ‘Armed Forces Person of the Year’
CAMDEN – Cooper University Health Care has named Kristin Knapp, MD, a third-year general surgical resident and an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves, as the 2022 Cooper Armed Forces Person of the Year. “Dr. Knapp is an inspiration and an outstanding leader who has made impressive contributions to...
Trentonian
Great work and helping people doesn’t mean you can’t make a bad choice (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Tell me about the rabbits, George. The popular line from John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men (said by Lennie to buddy George), came to mind while listening to Arc Mercer County Executive Director Steve Cook. Except Cook, upset about an opinion here calling the Arc Mercer gala being held...
Comments / 0