If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Eagles on TV
The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) will look to stay undefeated under interim head coach Jeff Saturday as they host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 11. Those in the red region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.
Why Jim Irsay (Comically) Called Jeff Saturday During Patriots-Colts Game
Colts owner Jim Irsay was fired up while watching Indianapolis’ Week 9 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and needed to share his frustrations with someone. That someone proved to be then-NFL analyst Jeff Saturday, who was named the organization’s interim head coach a few days...
Colts WRs coach Reggie Wayne would have taken interim coaching job if offered
INDIANAPOLIS — When Jim Irsay decided it was time to fire coach Frank Reich, he turned to a franchise legend to take the helm of the Colts, tabbing Jeff Saturday in a move that shocked the NFL world. Another franchise legend was already on the Indianapolis coaching staff. ...
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
WGMD Radio
Colts’ Jeff Saturday transfers fantasy football ownership to ex-NFL star
Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach, was celebrating his first career win with his team on Sunday. It’s a stark difference from the wins he’s been used to this season…in fantasy football. During the CBS broadcast of the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, sideline...
Colts WR Coach Had Surprising Reaction to Frank Reich’s Firing
The former Colts wide receiver took his share of blame for his boss being let go.
Fritz Pollard Alliance initiates inquiry into Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has dismissed any Rooney Rule-related criticism about the hiring process for coach Jeff Saturday.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Will the Philadelphia Eagles bounce back from suffering their first defeat of the season last week? Can the Minnesota Vikings keep their winning streak going against the Dallas Cowboys? And will Patrick Mahomes deliver some more magic as the Kansas City Chiefs face AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers?
Colts Receive Troubling Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
The Indianapolis Colts picked up a huge victory in Week 10 on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the first game with Jeff Saturday leading the way as the interim head coach as the team snapped a three-game losing streak, pushing their record to 4-5-1 on the season.
WTHR
Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State...
