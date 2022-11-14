ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosiers suspend punt returner before Michigan State game

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana punt returner Connor Delp has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, the school announced Thursday. No reason for the punishment was cited. Delp also was suspended from all team activities in November 2021. The announcement comes two days before Indiana travels to Michigan State...
