Safety in space: Synthetic hibernation could provide protection from cosmic radiation

Study shows hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are being released by melting glaciers
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions across Europe, the U.K. and Canada has found that hundreds of thousands of tons of bacteria are currently being released annually into the environment by melting glaciers in the northern latitudes. In their paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, the group describes sampling glacial runoff from multiple sites in Europe, North America and Greenland.
Physics study shows that sheep flocks alternate their leader and achieve collective intelligence
The collective motion of animals in a group is a fascinating topic of research for many scientists. Understanding these collective behaviors can sometimes inspire the development of strategies for promoting positive social change, as well as technologies that emulate nature. Many studies describe flocking behavior as a self-organized process, with...
Tale of terroir: Porcini mushrooms evolved to local environment
The Dentinger Lab at the Natural History Museum of Utah has published a provocative new paper in the journal New Phytologist that describes their work with the much beloved mushroom, Boletus edulis, better known by gastronomers worldwide as the porcini. In the paper, Keaton Tremble and Bryn Dentinger, Ph.D., present...
Study of ray-finned fishes that survived mass extinction event overturns previous assumptions on species diversification
Ray-finned fish, now the most diverse group of backboned animals, were not as hard hit by a mass extinction event 360 million years ago as scientists previously thought. The extinction event that ended the Devonian period corresponds to a major change in the kinds of fishes populating ancient seas and lakes. Ray-finned fishes, the staple of the aquarium and dinner table, were uncommon before this major crisis, and their success had been linked to new opportunities in the aftermath of the extinction.
Artemis 1 is off—and we're a step closer to using moon dirt for construction in space
NASA has just launched its first rocket in the Artemis program, which will, among other things, take scientific experiments to produce metal on the moon. In recent years, a number of businesses and organizations have ramped up efforts to establish technologies on the moon. But doing work in space is expensive. Sending just one kilogram of material to the moon can cost US$1.2 million (A$1.89 million).
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
New species of Triassic-era crocodile-like reptile unearthed in Brazil
A pair of researchers from the Federal University of Santa Maria working with a colleague from the Federal University of Juiz de Fora, have identified a new species of Triassic-era reptile that was unearthed recently at a dig site in Brazil. In their paper published in Journal of Systematic Palaeontology,...
Ending the climate crisis has one simple solution: Stop using fossil fuels
As COP27 unfolds in Egypt, we are hearing about a large array of climate change solutions, ranging from building with carbon-absorbing bamboo and using less plastic to growing more kelp in the oceans to retain its carbon stores and enhance biodiversity. All of these ideas are important and could lead...
8 billion people: How different the world would look if Neanderthals had prevailed
In evolutionary terms, the human population has rocketed in seconds. The news that it has now reached 8 billion seems inexplicable when you think about our history. For 99% of the last million years of our existence, people rarely came across other humans. There were only around 10,000 Neanderthals living at any one time. Today, there are around 800,000 people in the same space that was occupied by one Neanderthal. What's more, since humans live in social groups, the next nearest Neanderthal group was probably well over 100km away. Finding a mate outside your own family was a challenge.
Biologist discovers evidence for intentional communication in female putty-nosed monkeys
Female putty-nosed monkeys deliberately use alarm calls to recruit males to defend the group. This is the conclusion reached by Claudia Stephan, an evolutionary biologist at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), together with colleagues from the Wildlife Conservation Society after conducting observations in the Republic of the Congo. The females...
New fossil was one of the largest marine turtles ever
A new species of ancient turtle discovered in Spain may have been one of the largest marine turtles to have ever lived, suggests a new paper published in Scientific Reports. With an estimated body length of up to 3.74 meters, it represents the largest marine turtle to have been found in Europe to date.
Research reveals plant roots change shape and branch out for water
Researchers have discovered how plant roots adapt their shape to maximize their uptake of water, pausing branching when they lose contact with water and only resuming once they reconnect with moisture, ensuring they can survive even in the driest conditions. Plant scientists from the University of Nottingham have discovered a...
Tackling plastic pollution with a net of law and chemical coding
An innovative proposal to tackle the global plastic pollution crisis with a combination of DNA-like encoding of plastics and international law has been put forward by a transdisciplinary team of QUT researchers. Plastic pollution has been identified as an environmental problem similar in scope and complexity as global challenges like...
NASA Webb micrometeoroid mitigation update
Micrometeoroid strikes are an unavoidable aspect of operating any spacecraft. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was engineered to withstand continual bombardment from these dust-sized particles moving at extreme velocities, to continue to generate groundbreaking science far into the future. "We have experienced 14 measurable micrometeoroid hits on our primary mirror,...
First privately built Indian space rocket launches
The first privately developed Indian rocket lifted off into the upper reaches of the atmosphere on Friday, in another milestone in the country's push to become a major space power. The half-tonne Vikram-S rocket launched before midday local time and travelled in an arc, live footage from the Indian Space...
Africa has vast gas reserves. Here's how to stop them from adding to climate change
The question of whether Africa should be allowed to exploit its gas reserves, estimated at more than 17.56 trillion cubic meters (620 trillion cubic feet) in 2021, has been much discussed at the latest UN climate change summit, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Former U.S. vice president Al Gore used...
Weak tropical cyclones are intensifying due to global warming, study of surface drifter data finds
A pair of researchers at Fudan University's Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and CMA-FDU Joint Laboratory of Marine Meteorology, working with one colleague from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and another from the University of California San Diego, has found that weak tropical cyclones, also known as tropical storms, are growing stronger due to climate change.
New nanoscale 3D printing material could offer better structural protection for satellites, drones, and microelectronics
Science fiction envisions rapid 3D printing processes that can quickly create new objects out of any number of materials. But in reality, 3D printing is still limited in the properties and types of materials that are available for use, especially when printing at very small scales. Researchers at Stanford have...
Global timekeepers vote to scrap leap second by 2035
Scientists and government representatives meeting at a conference in France voted on Friday to scrap leap seconds by 2035, the organization responsible for global timekeeping said. Similar to leap years, leap seconds have been periodically added to clocks over the last half century to make up for the difference between...
Webb Space Telescope reveals birth of galaxies, how universe became transparent
The earliest galaxies were cosmic fireballs converting gas into stars at breathtaking speeds across their full extent, reports a UCLA-led study to be published in a special issue of The Astrophysical Journal. The research, based on data from the James Webb Space Telescope, is the first study of the shape...
