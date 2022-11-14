ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
LA CENTER, WA
KATU.com

Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
RAINIER, OR
KATU.com

Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA
thereflector.com

One person shot following family dispute near Lake Merwin

A dispute between family members led to a non-fatal shooting in northeast Clark County, according to police. At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Battle Ground Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence off Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road, on the south bank of Lake Merwin.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy