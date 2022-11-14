Read full article on original website
Related
kptv.com
Burglary suspect arrested after crash, search in La Center
LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday evening after he burglarized a home, then crashed his car in La Center, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield police officers and Clark County deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home near West 15th Street and Pacific Highway. The homeowner was alerted by their security cameras to an unknown man in their home. The suspect reportedly smashed the rear sliding glass door to get inside the home. The suspect then took jewelry and other valuables before leaving.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
KATU.com
Deputies capture wanted suspect at the center of days-long manhunt in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Deputies say they arrested a wanted man who was considered armed and dangerous after several days of searching for him in the Rainier, Oregon area. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that Kevin J. Reynolds was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in the town of Westport.
KATU.com
Babysitter faces manslaughter, other charges after infant dies in Portland hospital
A woman is facing manslaughter and other charges after a 10-month-old baby she was caring for died in a Portland hospital after suffering “abusive head trauma,” the Coos County District Attorney’s Office said. Hayley Reanne Steele, 27, called 911 on Monday to report that an infant she...
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KATU.com
Wanted felon spotted near Rainier took hostage, fired at car, sheriff says
RAINIER, Ore. — A man law enforcement officials say is armed and dangerous and wanted on a long list of charges was still at large Wednesday night. Columbia County deputies are looking for 41-year-old Kevin J. Reynolds, who has been spotted near Rainier the last couple of days. Sheriff...
KATU.com
Suspect in deadly Vancouver drive-by shooting appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man accused in a deadly drive-by shooting in Vancouver was in court on Wednesday. Yana Cook, 24, was arrested in Raymond, Washington on Tuesday. Cook is the suspect in a November 6 shooting on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. PAST COVERAGE | Vancouver police make arrest...
KATU.com
Carjacking suspect crashes stolen vehicle after chase on Hwy 18, McMinnville Police said.
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — An Arkansas man is accused of carjacking a woman outside of a McMinnville, Oregon medical clinic on Wednesday before crashing her car on Highway 18 while trying to evade police. McMinnville Police said the incident started shortly before 11 a.m. with reports of a man running...
2 hospitalized following shooting near Portland’s Cully Park
Two people went to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
Man shot and killed in Vancouver drive-by identified
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
kptv.com
Oregon City woman charged for identity theft ring role, victims lost $120k
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon City woman was indicted for her alleged role in an identity theft and fraud ring, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon announced on Thursday. According to court documents, 40-year-old Mary Phoenix Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to...
KATU.com
Wanted 'armed & dangerous' felon spotted near Rainier, schools briefly under lock-in
RAINIER, Ore. — Columbia County deputies are still looking for a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous, and the search put some Rainier schools under lock-in procedures on Wednesday. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asked people to lock their doors and stay inside Tuesday night while they...
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, says he ‘panicked’ when he saw police lights
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday evening after he fled a traffic stop at high speeds, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Ashveer Sandhu, 18, performed a U-turn on Northeast 119th Street near BiZi Farms, then spun the tires on his Cadillac ATS-V right in front of a patrol vehicle. Sandhu was then seen driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, southbound on Northeast 87th Avenue.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
thereflector.com
One person shot following family dispute near Lake Merwin
A dispute between family members led to a non-fatal shooting in northeast Clark County, according to police. At about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Battle Ground Police Department responded to a disturbance with a weapon at a residence off Northeast Fern Drive and Northeast Columbia Tie Road, on the south bank of Lake Merwin.
14 arrested in Old Town during anti-drug trafficking mission, police says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Thursday morning Alex Valle was putting the finishing touches on a mural at the corner of Northwest 4th and Couch Street in Portland's Old Town. "The message we were trying to send was a sense of community and unity," Valle said. Some will argue if...
KATU.com
Just married, couple gets car broken into during stop in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Abby Paterson and her new husband were on their way back to British Columbia after a wedding in California’s wine country. “It was perfect, a dream come true, everything went well,” said Paterson. But after a night in Portland, she and her husband didn’t...
KATU.com
Oregon City woman indicted on federal charges for alleged role in fraud ring
An Oregon woman was indicted on federal charges Thursday for allegedly coordinating a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open bank accounts and credit cards, buy cars, and make false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, is facing aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and several other...
Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring
A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for an alleged role in a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.
Comments / 0