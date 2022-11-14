ROH Pure title match part of nine-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup
Daniel Garcia defends against Leon Ruffin.
The ROH Pure Championship will be defended on AEW Dark: Elevation.
Daniel Garcia puts the title on the line against former NXT North American Champion, Leon Ruffin.
Other notable matches scheduled to air on Monday's show include Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale, Serpentico vs. AR Fox, and Tay Melo vs. Paris Von Dale.
This week's episode was filmed on Wednesday, November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston.
AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday at 7 p.m Eastern time on YouTube. The announced lineup for the show is as follows:
- ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Leon Ruffin
- Dark Order's 10 Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
- The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
- Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale
- Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild, & Channing Thomas
- Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
- Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura
- Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) w/ Prince Nana vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
- Serpentico vs. AR Fox
