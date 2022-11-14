ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH Pure title match part of nine-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup

By Ian Carey
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5RNl_0jAFQ2rw00

Daniel Garcia defends against Leon Ruffin.

AEW

The ROH Pure Championship will be defended on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Daniel Garcia puts the title on the line against former NXT North American Champion, Leon Ruffin.

Other notable matches scheduled to air on Monday's show include Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale, Serpentico vs. AR Fox, and Tay Melo vs. Paris Von Dale.

This week's episode was filmed on Wednesday, November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday at 7 p.m Eastern time on YouTube. The announced lineup for the show is as follows:

  • ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defends against Leon Ruffin
  • Dark Order's 10 Preston Vance vs. Jora Johl
  • The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny vs. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
  • Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale
  • Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) & Matt Hardy vs. Kyle Bradley, Smiley Fairchild, & Channing Thomas
  • Athena vs. Kayla Sparks
  • Riho & Willow Nightingale vs. Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura
  • Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) w/ Prince Nana vs. Big Cuzzo & Teddy Goodz
  • Serpentico vs. AR Fox

