ROH Pure title match part of nine-match AEW Dark: Elevation lineup

Daniel Garcia defends against Leon Ruffin.

AEW

The ROH Pure Championship will be defended on AEW Dark: Elevation.

Daniel Garcia puts the title on the line against former NXT North American Champion, Leon Ruffin.

Other notable matches scheduled to air on Monday's show include Mei Suruga & Emi Sakura vs. Riho & Willow Nightingale, Serpentico vs. AR Fox, and Tay Melo vs. Paris Von Dale.

This week's episode was filmed on Wednesday, November 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston.

AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday at 7 p.m Eastern time on YouTube. The announced lineup for the show is as follows: