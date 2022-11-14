Read full article on original website
Failed South Dakota House candidate arrested on rape charge after election loss
A state House candidate in South Dakota was arrested on a rape charge just days after he lost his race against the incumbent — his mother. Bud Marty May, 37, was arrested in Box Elder around 4 a.m. Sunday and charged with second-degree rape, court filings said. The criminal complaint alleges May used "force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury" against the victim.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court upholds rape convictions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has set aside a Pennington County man’s claims that he was wrongly convicted of rape. Theodore Guzman received three life sentences in 2021 for first-degree rape and sexual contact with two of his children and one of his children’s friends.
dakotafreepress.com
District 27 House Candidate Bud May Arrested for Rape Five Days After Losing Election
At least this Republican had the good sense to wait until after the election to get arrested for a sex crime. The Pennington County Jail currently houses Kyle rancher and Republican politician Bud Marty May, who goes to court at 10 a.m. today to face a charge of second-degree rape.
KEVN
Rapid City man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend is headed to trial in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police were called to the Microtel Inn & Suites on January 1, 2020, regarding a woman who had a gunshot wound, initially thought to be a suicide, later to find out it was a homicide. Jeanette Jumping Eagle was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood disbands K-9 unit
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit. A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department arrest man for firearms violation
RAPID CITY, S.D. — At around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 10, Rapid City Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection of Tallent Street and Elm Avenue for a report of a group of individuals walking down the street checking door handles of vehicles, a common practice by vehicle burglars.
KEVN
Police note more car thefts in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, the Rapid City Police Department released a report comparing crime numbers from October 2022 to the previous October. The rate of stolen cars was up 27% in October when compared to the same time frame in 2021. Car theft is a crime of opportunity, and as the weather gets colder, this type of behavior tends to increase.
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
KEVN
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
KEVN
Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationwide, almost once a week, a first responder is killed while clearing a roadway crash, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters. Driving past an accident, most people’s reaction is to slow down and stare at what is happening. Last year, a total...
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey's cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
newscenter1.tv
Rowan Grace moves forward on The Voice
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Tuesday night on The Voice, the results were revealed and Rowan Grace is moving on! Rowan Grace Music posted on Facebook asking everyone to be ready to cast last minute votes in case she needed the Instant Save. But our favorite Voice contestant didn’t need the save. You can tune in to The Voice on NewsCenter1 next Monday as LIVE performances continue. For more about Rowan Grace’s journey or to download The Voice app for voting, click here. Check out Rowan’s performance from Monday night below.
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for proposed project at intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be holding an open house public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Black Hills Energy on Mount Rushmore Road to receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.
