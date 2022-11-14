Read full article on original website
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
Show Info: November 16, 2022
Elf the Musical! Enjoy local theater at Beck Center for the Arts on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Handmade cards and invitations! Learn more about Cleveland Custom Cards here. Holiday transformation at the Cleveland Public Library! Enjoy WinterLand starting November 26th. Emu Tile. Handcrafted tiles to elevate your space! Place an...
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
Winning lotto tickets sold in Ohio; Dozens more available
The week is only halfway through and Ohio already has some big lottery winners.
Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death
CLEVELAND — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the City of Cleveland had recorded its first death related to the monkeypox virus. There have been 370 caes of monkeypox reported in Ohio, 91 of them in Cleveland. On Thursday, Cleveland's public health department reported its first death...
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Salty Mary's Oyster Bar in Westlake is a Seafood Snacker's Delight
The owners bring decades of restaurant experience to their growing roster of eateries
Heavy lake effect snow impact northern Ohio on Saturday night, Sunday (19 First Alert Weather Days)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mid-winter cold has settled into northeast Ohio. A disturbance crossing the area this morning is producing some snow showers and flurries. Accumulation will be minor. An arctic air mass follows this front. Winds out of the west today will gust over 30 mph at times. High...
Snow emergency called in Ashtabula County as the winter’s first storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Heavy lake-effect snow slammed Ashtabula County overnight, and the first storm of the season could hit Greater Cleveland during the morning commute. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches have already hit Ashtabula County, with 4 to 8 inches possible for Lake and Geauga counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Red Cross helping Bedford family displaced by house fire
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children, their mom and grandma were able to escape safely after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Bedford firefighters responded to the home on Palmetto Avenue around 4 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor. One Bedford firefighter twisted his...
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
‘Remain vigilant’: More Ohio schools targeted by shooting hoaxes
Wednesday morning reports of an active shooter at Coventry High School were yet another "swatting" hoax, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
