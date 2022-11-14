ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you like your donuts decadent, you should check out this local staple in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Since 1937, Jack Frost has been serving fresh and tasty donuts. Check out their maple bacon raised donut, Fat Elvis donut (a raised donut topped with powdered sugar, peanut butter cream, and bacon bits and stuffed with banana filling), the chocolate-heavy Reese's cup chocolate cream cake donut, and raspberry cheesecake donut. You also can't go wrong with simpler classics like glazed crullers, Boston cream donuts, and chocolate iced cake donuts.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action

CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: November 16, 2022

Elf the Musical! Enjoy local theater at Beck Center for the Arts on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Handmade cards and invitations! Learn more about Cleveland Custom Cards here. Holiday transformation at the Cleveland Public Library! Enjoy WinterLand starting November 26th. Emu Tile. Handcrafted tiles to elevate your space! Place an...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland reports first monkeypox-related death

CLEVELAND — The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the City of Cleveland had recorded its first death related to the monkeypox virus. There have been 370 caes of monkeypox reported in Ohio, 91 of them in Cleveland. On Thursday, Cleveland's public health department reported its first death...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s

MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Man shot in Cleveland's Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday afternoon at Steelyard Commons. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Red Cross helping Bedford family displaced by house fire

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Three children, their mom and grandma were able to escape safely after their house caught fire Wednesday afternoon. Bedford firefighters responded to the home on Palmetto Avenue around 4 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy fire was showing from the second floor. One Bedford firefighter twisted his...
BEDFORD, OH

