Outer Banks Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 3 for Barrier Island Bagels, located at 4716 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, immediate past chairman of the chamber board and Realtor at Sun Realty, congratulated business owners...
Island Farm to host ‘Christmas on the North End’ this December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
School board member dies days after he’s elected in NC. ‘Great asset to our community’
The school-board elect, who was a dad, will “live on in the lives of thousands of children,” one person said.
Save the date: Outer Banks Forever announces $10k Challenge taking place on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, and Outer Banks Forever wants to thank you for your commitment to supporting our Outer Banks national parks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are special places that bring our local community and visitors together to learn, reflect, and create new memories year after year.
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
Museum of the Albemarle’s Holiday Open House set for December 3
Christmas lovers of all ages are invited to convene at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City for their Annual Holiday Open House – “Back to 1970s Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Ark Church to host community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday
In partnership with nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope, Ark Church of Nags Head has announced that they will be hosting a community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. An entire tractor trailer of non-perishable foods will be offered to those in need as a gift...
Man elected to a North Carolina board of education dies
A man recently elected to serve on the Currituck County Board of Education has died.
Public weighs in on proposed Nags Head housing development
The Woda Cooper housing project continued to be a hot topic of conversation at the November 2 Nags Head commissioners meeting. Though town officials implemented a temporary moratorium on building in the general commercial district starting October 19 so they could take time to conduct a detailed review of the town’s zoning map and its consistency with the town’s comprehensive land use plan, community members and other interested parties are taking this time to make their positions known to commissioners.
Dare school board bids farewell to three members, greets new superintendent
On Nov. 9, 2022, Dare County’s Board of Education witnessed Steve Basnight sworn in as the new Superintendent of Dare County Schools and bade farewell to departing board members. Basnight was sworn in as superintendent of Dare County Schools by newly reelected Clerk of Superior Court Dean Tolson. Holding...
Town of Manteo announces upcoming Christmas activities, events
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
Thanksgiving food donations and events
10 On Your Side compiled a list of places you can donate food or receive this holiday season.
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Louis E. Sawyer
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
Sara Elizabeth Melson
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
Ruth’s Chris Little Feat Dinner Package in Virginia Beach, VA Apr 24th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Ruth’s Chris Little Feat Dinner Package presale code is now live. While this brief presale offer is happening, you have the chance to buy tickets for Ruth’s Chris Little Feat Dinner Package ahead of anyone else 🙂. This could be your only opportunity ever to see...
Outer Banks Halloween Parade 2022 Highlights [Video, Photos]
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returned to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on Sunday, October 30, 2022, drawing a record number of attendees. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ biggest Halloween celebration was...
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
