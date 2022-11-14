ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFC standings: Bills fall down conference, division during losing skid

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
If you’re feeling down about the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings and you’re looking for a pick-me-up… you’ve come to the wrong place.

Unfortunately, the Bills’ 33-30 overtime loss in Week 10 comes with consequences. Buffalo has now tumbled down the standings in both the AFC East and conference.

Week 10 will end with Monday Night Football. However, that’s a full NFC slate.

Things are settled in the AFC, and here’s the full update:

AFC East

Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1)  Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference

Miami Dolphins 7 3 0 4-1 3-2 2-1 5-2

New York Jets 6 3 0 2-3 4-0 2-1 5-3

Buffalo Bills 6 3 0 3-1 3-2 0-2 4-2

New England Patriots 5 4 0 2-2 3-2 1-1 4-2

Conference (AFC)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)  Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Team W L T Home Away Division Conference

1-Kansas City Chiefs 7 2 0 4-1 3-1 2-0 4-2

2-Miami Dolphins 7 3 0 4-1 3-2 2-1 5-2

3-Tennessee Titans 6 3 0 3-1 3-2 3-0 5-2

4-Baltimore Ravens 6 3 0 2-2 4-1 2-0 4-2

5-New York Jets 6 3 0 2-3 4-0 2-1 5-3

6-Buffalo Bills 6 3 0 3-1 3-2 0-2 4-2

7-New England Patriots 5 4 0 2-2 3-2 1-1 4-2

Team W L D Home Away Division Conference

8-Los Angeles Chargers 5 4 0 2-2 3-2 2-1 4-2

9-Cincinnati Bengals 5 4 0 3-1 2-3 2-1 2-3

10-Indianapolis Colts 4 5 1 2-2 2-3-1 1-3-1 4-4-1

