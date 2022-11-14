Read full article on original website
Andrew nava
4d ago
I work over there in that area then juveniles over there out of hand they sell drugs is broad daylight at the little convenience stores it if you don't believe me go over there and just watch but make sure they don't see you watching them
C Harvey
4d ago
street trash. when the law abiding citizens feel they can't do anything something is wrong. what happened to our people?
13 B
3d ago
I hope these four are caught. They deserve a long stay behind bars where they will get pushed around. I hope they don't get a sympathetic district attorney.
FBI arrests longtime Argyle fire chief, searches department offices
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Mac Hohenberger, the longtime fire chief of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District), and searched the ESD’s offices. An FBI spokesperson confirmed Thursday the search and arrest, which took place at DFW Airport, but declined...
Survivor in Kennedale police chase crash now jailed on weapons charges
Police have jailed the only survivor in a deadly rollover crash in Kennedale. Tuesday, an off-duty Fort Worth officer saw someone fire a pistol at another car on I-20 in southeast Fort Worth.
Dallas man charged in armed robbery case, also suspect in several other crimes
A man is now jailed on aggravated robbery charges in Dallas where a gas station was held up Tuesday. Police got a look at a surveillance video from the store on Ferguson near White Rock Hills Park.
FBI arrests Denton County fire chief for allegedly stealing from firefighter pension fund, sources say
ARGYLE, Texas — Agents with the FBI arrested Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger after he allegedly stole money from the fire department's pension fund, sources told WFAA. According to sources, officers were waiting for Hohenberger at DFW Airport, where he was returning from...
Man charged with evading arrest in connection to officer's deadly crash
A 22-year-old man faces a charge of evading arrest in connection to the death of Grand Prairie police Ofc. Brandon Tsai, police say. Colbie Hoffman also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence.
fox4news.com
Frisco police investigate home invasion that left 2 hospitalized
FRISCO, Texas - Police in Frisco are investigating a home invasion that sent two victims to the hospital after being assaulted early Tuesday morning. This happened just after 3:15 a.m., at a home in the 11900 block of Grandview Drive. A victim told police the suspects forced their way into...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus
An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
Security camera captures violent crash in Kennedale that killed 2 teens fleeing from police
KENNEDALE, Texas — After witnessing an exchange of gunfire between people in two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 20, an off-duty officer called for backup. Eventually, a Fort Worth PD Patrol Officer located and followed one of the cars to West Kennedale Parkway where the driver crashed trying to get away. There are still remnants of the crash on the sidewalk after a violent impact, heard by people working nearby.
Dallas police officer arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer was arrested on a family-violence assault charge this week, officials announced Friday. Officer Javier Granados was arrested Thursday. He faces a charge of assault (family violence), a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. The arrest stemmed...
Dallas police arrest the accused killer in a Pleasant Grove murder
allas police are holding the man they accuse of killing a man in Pleasant Grove this week. Tuesday morning, a man was found shot in the front yard of a home on Summit Lane near North Masters and Bruton.
Frisco police seek purse-snatching suspects
Police in Frisco have issued a warning to shoppers to be on alert after a series of purse-snatching incidents in the past few days. Police believe two of the incidents may involve the same suspect.
fox4news.com
Suspects arrested in Royse City homicide
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police have arrested three suspects in connection with a homicide early Sunday morning. The fatal shooting happened at a home in the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Baker...
Man dies in early morning shootout with Fort Worth police
An armed man has died by Fort Worth police gunfire early this morning. Just past 12:30 a.m. the man walked into a convenience store on Northeast 28th Street
A Fake Dealer Tag Lead to the Death of an Officer in Grand Prairie, Texas
No matter how many laws are passed, criminals will find a way to subvert those laws. The newest way criminals have been able to get away with their devious acts is through fake dealer tags. These criminals are able to register themselves as a car dealership which gives them access to the Department of Motor Vehicles to be able to make a dealer tag. That tag is placed on a vehicle to be used for whatever criminal activity they are up to. A Grand Prairie, Texas officer noticed this during a recent traffic stop and sadly lost his life trying to bring this person in.
Two arrested for October drive-by shooting in Lake Worth
Two men have been captured more than two weeks after a drive-by shooting in Lake Worth. The night of October 30th, a car drove down the block on Caddo Trail
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Cargo van stolen from Dallas charity recovered
DALLAS — The cargo van stolen from a Dallas charity was recovered Thursday night, the nonprofit said. Pastor Karen Belknap said she received an anonymous phone call saying the van was in a Home depot parking lot in Grand Prairie, and police found it shortly afterward. Belknap said the...
wbap.com
Grand Prairie Officer Killed in the Line-of-Duty
Grand Prairie (WBAP/KLIF) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who was killed in the line of duty last night. 32-year old officer Brandon Paul Ttsai died after being involved in a traffic accident during a chase around 10:45pm. Officer Tsai...
WFAA
McKinney police searching for suspects robbing people in Costco parking lot
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are warning the public about suspects believed to be robbing people in parking lots, including at a Costco. In a series of tweets Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal personal belongings.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Why are catalytic converters being stolen in DFW at an alarming rate?
DALLAS — The number of catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles is happening in North Texas at a staggering rate. John Hall with A-Affordable Storage has several boat and RV storage locations throughout Texas. Their locations have been hit at least 10 times since the beginning of the year.
