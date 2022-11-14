Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee creatives inspiring others through fashion
MILWAUKEE — The Black Nativity production by Langston Hughes is returning to Milwaukee’s Marcus Center just in time to kick off the holidays. And two local designers are helping to bring colorful and cultural patterns to the spotlight. Costume stylists Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara said they’re evolving...
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin restaurants offering takeout or dine-in for Thanksgiving
WISCONSIN — Aromas of turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pie and distant sounds of the football game on TV will soon be filling the homes of many. But with it comes long days of prep work, those pesky relatives getting in the way and many, many dishes. Did we mention dishes?
spectrumnews1.com
An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments
MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023
MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
spectrumnews1.com
With caregivers in demand, new unique training facility opens in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The need for caregivers is growing across the country and in Milwaukee. Senior Helpers is an organization that has been around for a little over a decade. It recently opened up a new training facility in Milwaukee near Howard and 27th Street. Cindy Manzara is Senior...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Signage in place for new pizzeria on S. Main Street in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A change is ahead for the building at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI. The location, formerly home to Schalla Jeweler, will morph into the new home of a well-established, locally owned and family-owned pizzeria. “Our plan is to move out of the...
CBS 58
Barrett provides update on position as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been almost a year since Tom Barrett gave up his position as mayor of Milwaukee and became the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. On Monday, we heard from the former mayor, who gave us a little update on his new job. "Well, I can tell you...
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
One dead after Amtrak train crashes into car in Brookfield
An Amtrak train is delayed in Brookfield due to large EMS and police activity near the tracks. Amtrak said they expect a lengthy delay.
spectrumnews1.com
Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
Aviation International News
Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course
Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
spectrumnews1.com
WIAA State Football Day 1: Columbus completes perfect season with win over Catholic Memorial
MADISON, Wis. — An attitude adjustment 365 days in the making can do wonders for a high school football team. “I felt like we were almost scared last year,” said junior running back Colton Brunell. This year, not so much. The Cardinals overcame their fears and Ma Nature...
marquettewire.org
Former men’s basketball assistant coach Dwayne Killings being sued by former Marquette player
Former Marquette men’s basketball associate head coach Dwayne Killings is being sued by former men’s basketball walk-on Luke Fizulich for assault and battery and “tortious inference with contract” stemming from a pre-game incident ahead of a University at Albany men’s basketball game in November 2021.
WISN
Milwaukee County chief judge stepping down
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge is stepping down. Marquette University announced Wednesday that Judge Mary Triggiano will become the new director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Triggiano is leaving during a pivotal time for Milwaukee County Courts. This summer, she told WISN...
Darrell Brooks sentencing, shooting threat interrupts courtroom
The sentencing for Darrell Brooks, the man convicted in the Waukesha Parade attack, began Tuesday until a threat of a mass shooting halted proceedings, the sheriff's department says.
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
Comments / 0