Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Milwaukee creatives inspiring others through fashion

MILWAUKEE — The Black Nativity production by Langston Hughes is returning to Milwaukee’s Marcus Center just in time to kick off the holidays. And two local designers are helping to bring colorful and cultural patterns to the spotlight. Costume stylists Kyndal Johnson and Vato Vergara said they’re evolving...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

An inside look at the former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building apartments

MILWAUKEE — A historic building that once revolved around telling the stories of Milwaukee will soon become a place for residents to start a new chapter of their lives. On Tuesday, developer J. Jeffers & Co., the City of Milwaukee and other partners unveiled the new Journal Commons historic luxury apartment building downtown. It was formerly the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building. About 141 residences are inside the property that was originally constructed in 1924.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list

The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
MEQUON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Dogs from Pewaukee plane crash are up for adoption

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The three adults and 53 dogs on board of a twin-engine plane are doing well after an emergency landing at the Western Lakes Golf Club in Pewaukee on Tuesday. Maggie Tate-Techtmann with the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County said it was a planned transport....
PEWAUKEE, WI
Aviation International News

Metroliner Crashes on Wisconsin Golf Course

Minor injuries were reported for the three humans and 53 dogs aboard a 1985 Fairchild Metro SA227 after the turboprop twin crashed onto a golf course 3.2 nm short of the approach to Runway 10 at Wisconsin's Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday. Weather conditions at the time were reported as one-half mile with snow and fog and a ceiling of 300 feet.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee County chief judge stepping down

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge is stepping down. Marquette University announced Wednesday that Judge Mary Triggiano will become the new director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Triggiano is leaving during a pivotal time for Milwaukee County Courts. This summer, she told WISN...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

