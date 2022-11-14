Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Dolores M. Joy – November 17, 2022
Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for...
iheartoswego.com
Carl J. Ditoro Jr. – November 15, 2022
Carl J. Ditoro Jr., 74, of Fulton passed away on November 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Doris (Johnson) McCollum. Carl was a graduate of Fulton High School. He married his wife of...
iheartoswego.com
Kathleen A. Bartley – November 15, 2022
Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier and he was a stockboy at Big Apple Supermarket in Commack NY. Kathy asked Jim to go to a “Sadie Hawkins” dance in March of 1967, and they have been together ever since. Kathy and Jim got married on June 12, 1971, at Commack Methodist Church, and they just celebrated their 51st anniversary this year. Kathy graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a BA in Elementary Education, and she held a variety of teaching and administrative positions as she followed Jim in his educational career. She started her career in education as a reading teacher and taught in Middleburgh NY, Lafayette School District, Oswego County BOCES, and Jefferson Lewis County BOCES. Kathy and Jim finally settled in Oswego, with their young family, in 1988. Kathy earned her Certification of Advance Study at SUNY Oswego. She was a principal at Jordan Elbridge and also worked for Central Square School District as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. She retired in 2010. Kathy and Jim enjoyed their winters spent in Florida from 2010 - 2016. Kathy enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She especially enjoyed the trips to St. Martin with close friends Joan and Lewis Youmans from Middleburgh, NY. Kathy and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the Youmans on June 12, 2021. She returned to her educational roots to supervise student teachers from 2016 until her illness, and she also supervised students on Zoom during Covid. Kathy’s kindness, warmth, charm, and feisty spirit endeared her to everyone she knew.
iheartoswego.com
Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022
Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
iheartoswego.com
Ellis Singleton III – November 10, 2022
Ellis Singleton III was born on June 20, 1990, to Delores Blackmon and Ellis Singleton Jr. He was one of four children - being the oldest son. Ellis attended Oswego High School and graduated in 2009. He was employed by Novelis for three years. He relocated to Florida for a short while and then returned back to Oswego.
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Lions Donate Diabetes Book to Fulton Public Library
In recognition of November as Lions Diabetes Awareness Month, the Fulton Lions Club recently donated a book on diabetes education and treatment to the Fulton Public Library. The book, “The Diabetes Cure: The 5-Step Plan to Eliminate Hunger, Lose Weight and Reverse Diabetes – for Good,” by Alexa Fleckenstein, instructs readers on how to use the five essentials of health to achieve a diabetes-free life.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of Winter Warming Shelter in Oswego for Homeless
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a...
informnny.com
Heaviest lake snow well north & west of Syracuse today
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect continues into Friday off both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie impacting parts of Central New York. We expect the band of moderate to heavy snow to be up around the Watertown area Friday morning and likely produces snowfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour at times with even a bit of thundersnow on Friday!
iheartoswego.com
'Magnificat' Choral Concert Planned For Nov. 29th
The Oswego Festival Chorus, Oswego State Singers, and Laker Chorale, under the direction of S.U.N.Y Oswego music professor Dr. Ben May, will present a choral concert entitled “Magnificat | My Soul Doth Magnify, A Concert Exploring the Centuries-old Tradition of Marian Choral Music” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:30 pm at St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 103 W. 7th St., Oswego.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
cnycentral.com
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
WKTV
New hobby store in Clinton opening Friday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The grand opening of HobbyTown in Clinton is set for Friday and just like it sounds, it's a store for hobby enthusiasts. The store is one of the biggest toy, game and hobby shop's in the Utica area, specializing in radio-controlled cars, boats, planes, educational toys, kites, paints and more.
Missing CNY Girl, 6, Found Walking Along Roadway
A missing six-year-old Central New York girl who is legally blind and hearing impaired was located walking along the shoulder of the road about a mile from her home. That's according to New York State Police who say there were alerted to the missing child complaint just after 10:00 p.m. on Monday night. The girl was reported missing from her home in the Oswego County village of Cleveland.
whcuradio.com
Fire wrecks hunting camp in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — A hunting camp in Homer is no longer standing, after a fire. Authorities say the blaze happened on Sunday afternoon on Route 41. The cause is unknown, and there are no reports of injuries. Crews from Cortlandville assisted Homer firefighters on the scene.
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
Eric Devendorf’s ED23Hoops hosts 5th Annual Turkey Drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eric Devendorf’s charity, ED23Hoops, has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for the 5th annual Syracuse Community Turkey Drive on Saturday, November 19 in Syracuse. Families in need can come and pick up their Thanksgiving meals from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Tipperary […]
