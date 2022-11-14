Read full article on original website
Island Farm to host ‘Christmas on the North End’ this December
On December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, Island Farm will host “Christmas on the North End,” an event focused on historic holiday traditions in the early days on the Outer Banks. On the first Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December, costumed interpreters at Island Farm will share how Roanoke Island families celebrated the Christmas holiday in the mid-1800s. The homeplace will be decorated and lit by candlelight, while Farm interpreters demonstrate traditional mid-19th century traditions of food, celebration, and holiday craft. Guests will be able to visit with St. Nicholas, enjoy fresh cider, sugar cookies, a bonfire, and musket firing! Additional activities will include candle making, ornament crafting, and grapevine wreath making. Mark your calendar for Island Farm’s last event of the year, to commemorate the holiday season in warmth and celebration.
Town of Manteo announces upcoming Christmas activities, events
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
Museum of the Albemarle’s Holiday Open House set for December 3
Christmas lovers of all ages are invited to convene at the Museum of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City for their Annual Holiday Open House – “Back to 1970s Christmas” on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
Car seat safety checks to be offered at Kill Devil Hills Fire Department
Parents are invited to meet with local certified child safety seat technicians on Sunday, November 27, from to 10 am. to 1 p.m. at the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department for a car seat safety check event. This check is to ensure that your child’s safety seat is properly installed...
Save the date: Outer Banks Forever announces $10k Challenge taking place on Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving, and Outer Banks Forever wants to thank you for your commitment to supporting our Outer Banks national parks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial are special places that bring our local community and visitors together to learn, reflect, and create new memories year after year.
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
Ark Church to host community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday
In partnership with nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope, Ark Church of Nags Head has announced that they will be hosting a community drive-thru food giveaway on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. An entire tractor trailer of non-perishable foods will be offered to those in need as a gift...
Louis E. Sawyer
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
Frank M. Crank, Sr.
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
Celebrate Geographic Information Systems Day with the ‘OBX Days Gone By’ interactive map
In celebration of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Day, which takes place today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Dare County GIS Department has created an OBX Days Gone By interactive map that gives users an opportunity to explore various unique locations along the Outer Banks and to learn more about the area’s unique history that spans several centuries.
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson
Maxine Scarborough Thomasson, born February 2, 1933, passed away on November 16, 2022, at age 89. She was surrounded by her loving husband of almost 67 years, Larry, daughters, and other family members. Maxine was a native of the Outer Banks, spending her youth in Kinnakeet Village, and then her teen years and later in retirement in Manteo. Maxine graduated from Manteo High School in 1951 as the Valedictorian and from Greensboro College in 1955 with a degree in History and Social Studies. She began her teaching career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach where she met Larry Thomasson of Bassett, Virginia, a recent Virginia Tech graduate who was stationed at nearby Ft. Story. Their courtship was short, as Larry was smitten and even offered to help her grade papers just to get to spend time with her. They married on February 11,1956, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Manteo.
Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week: Frankie & Vampy
The Outer Banks SPCA Pet(s) of the Week are the featured feline pair, Frankie and Vampy. Frankie and Vampy are a bonded duo who, together, are very sweet and playful: Frankie loves to cuddle and would rather be in your arms, while Vampy loves to play!. To adopt Frankie and...
Dare County Dept. of Health & Human Services warns that flu could be severe this season
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services informs residents that a potentially severe respiratory season is on the horizon. This past week, North Carolina announced the first pediatric death from flu this season and five adult deaths were reported. Emergency department visits for flu-like illness are nearly double the percentage of the past two years.
Sara Elizabeth Melson
Sara Elizabeth “Libby” Melson, age 71, of Powells Point, NC died on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Currituck Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Jarvisburg, NC on August 30, 1951 to the late James A. Melson and Statha Mae Biggs Melson. Libby collected dolls and absolutely loved Elvis. A quiet soul and very family oriented, she was everyone’s favorite aunt/caretaker. She collected donations for children’s charities and was a very caring person with a huge heart.
Bettye Lou Murphy
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
StageKraft Productions at First Flight High School to present ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ through Saturday
StageKraft Productions of First Flight High School will present “Peter Pan and Wendy” at the David E. Oaksmith Auditorium Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18, at 7 p.m. A matinee performance is also set for Saturday, November 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8 for students, children...
James F. Scott
James (Jimmy) F. Scott died peacefully on November 15, 2022 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Scott, and a grandson-in-law, Cliff Bright. He is survived by his son, John (Patrice) Scott; his granddaughter, Jenny Bright; grandson, J. F. Scott; his great-granddaughter, Zoie Bright; and a host of other family members.
Nags Head Elementary student sheds light on Epilepsy Awareness Month
November is a month traditionally associated with bountiful meals, meticulous table settings, and gearing up for the hustle and bustle of the holiday season as soon as the first slice of turkey is carved. However, what many might not realize during the busy pre-cursor is that November is also Epilepsy Awareness Month here in the United States.
