KPBS

Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams

It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
News 8 KFMB

News 8 KFMB

Healthy Holiday Gameplan

SAN DIEGO — The holidays can be a joyful and stressful time of year, filled with gatherings and celebrations with family, friends and food. But that indulging can also take a toll on your health. Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Heidi Meyer joins our Laura Cavanaugh with tips to protect yourself while enjoying the season.
