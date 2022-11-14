Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 8 KFMB
The 9th Annual San Diego Toys for Tots event at the Del Mar Racetrack Sunday
The 9th annual San Diego Toys for Tots event on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 at the Del Mar Racetrack. Visit: sandiegotoysfortotsevent.com.
News 8 KFMB
Epilepsy Foundation hosts free event Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County is leading the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy. Visit: epilepsysandiego.org.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego Unified School District’s VAPA to hold annual free Fiddle Fest concert
The Fiddle Fest concert will be held on November 18, at 7 p.m., at the Clairemont High School Auditorium. Visit: sandiegounified.org.
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents.
Why are windows spontaneously shattering at the San Diego courthouse?
SAN DIEGO — A scary and unexpected problem is now happening at the San Diego County courthouse downtown. Glass windows on the building have been shattering, but no one knows why. Completed in 2017, at a cost of more than $500 million, the 22-story courthouse is considered one of...
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Chula Vista launches homebuyer program for low-income families
The City of Chula Vista is relaunching a program to help low-income families purchase their first homes, the city announced in a press release Tuesday.
News 8 KFMB
Light the Way | Come Skate with 8 at Rady Children's ice rink at Liberty Station
SAN DIEGO — The holiday season is here, and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, one of the national leaders in pediatric health care, is celebrating with Light the Way, its annual fundraising campaign that supports San Diego kids spending their holidays at the hospital. The Rady Children’s Ice Rink,...
KPBS
Vulnerable San Diegans target of newest criminal scams
It’s been a struggle for Kiki Turner since she lost her job in May. She’s a single mom of two. "At that time I was paying my rent partially and you know just trying to stay above water," Turner said. She’s been getting by with temp work as a dental hygienist and public assistance. The assistance now comes on an Electronic Benefit Transfer card or EBT but in October when she went to use it there was a problem.
News 8 KFMB
CBS 8 News @ 11am & 12pm
CBS 8 News gets you up to speed with what is happening today. Plus get up-to-the-minute weather and discover new ways to enjoy San Diego.
Man sentenced in fatal overdose death of downtown San Diego business owner
A San Diego man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 15 years in prison for his role in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 35-year-old business owner, prosecutors said.
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD
A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.
Brush fire erupts in Morena area
A brush fire broke out Tuesday in San Diego's Morena neighborhood.
News 8 KFMB
Healthy Holiday Gameplan
SAN DIEGO — The holidays can be a joyful and stressful time of year, filled with gatherings and celebrations with family, friends and food. But that indulging can also take a toll on your health. Kaiser Permanente’s Dr. Heidi Meyer joins our Laura Cavanaugh with tips to protect yourself while enjoying the season.
Teen who disappeared during SeaWorld San Diego visit found safe
San Diego Police announced Monday that a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band has been found.
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 47-year-old San Diego man
A transient man was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 47-year-old San Diego resident in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee
South Bay family searches for answers after crash kills Goodwill employee; submerged SUV discovered in creek along Telegraph Canyon Road
NBC San Diego
17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista was Senior at Valhalla High
A teenager stabbed to death at a party in Chula Vista over the weekend has been identified, but police still need help tracking down suspects. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mateo Alexander Castillo. He was a senior at Valhalla High School in the Grossmont Union High School District. Police...
Dump day: How to dispose of unwanted items for free this week
Clean California Dump Day is back in parts of San Diego County this week.
Comments / 0