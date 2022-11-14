Girl Struck By Van On Her Walk To School In Port St. Lucie

Photo: CBS 12

A 14-year old girl is expected to survive after being struck by a van on her walk to school in Port St. Lucie on Monday morning.

Police say the St. Lucie West Centennial High School student was crossing the street at the corner of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard when the accident happened.

She was airlifted to the hospital with head injuries and is in stable condition.

Investigators say the driver of the van stayed on scene and will not ticketed because they were not at fault.