South Florida tow truck driver shoots man after heated dispute

Miami-Dade, FL - A tow truck driver was taken into custody after he allegedly shot a man outside of a South Florida business during an argument on Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 12000 block of Southwest 128th Street in southwest Miami-Dade late Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta says the shooting was the result of a “heated traffic dispute” involving two men, one of whom was a tow truck driver.

Zabaleta says that argument escalated into the tow truck driver opening fire.

Witnesses tell WSVN the shooting happened after the tow truck driver parked his truck in front of a business, blocking the entrance to the business.

When the business owner asked the driver to move the truck, the situation escalated, and the tow truck driver opened fire, striking the business owner.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition.

The shooter was taken into custody.