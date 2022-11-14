ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

98.1 KHAK

Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind

In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award

Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCRG.com

Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening

CORALVILLE, IA
CORALVILLE, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa hires McGrath as assistant baseball coach

(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has hired Sean McGrath as an assistant baseball coach. McGrath spent last year as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Travelers -- the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate. McGrath has also coached at Elon and UMass Lowell. View the full release from Iowa here.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]

Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Xavier wins championship rematch against Lewis Central 45-38

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team held on to beat Lewis Central 45-38 in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. The win marks the Saints fourth state football title in program history. Thomas Ronan completed 10-of-12 passes for 135 yards and two...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Organizers flip the switch on Coralville Lake holiday light display

CORALVILLE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Proposed New Performance Center in Cedar Falls is a Game Changer

The city of Cedar Falls could potentially have a game-changer on its hands. Two potentially incredible facilities the community would offer new amenities for the community. KWWL reports the new Cedar Falls High School, which is set to open in 2024, could be joined by two state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Scheels Tiger Performance Center and an indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa

It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
IOWA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"

STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Richard Greer of Marion feels blessed to be back on a bike after suffering a stroke 8 and a half years ago. “When I first had my stroke I was really disabled. I couldn’t even sit up in bed without help,” Greer said.
MARION, IA

