Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award
Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
Grundy Center wins a state football title, WACO falls just short
It's time for another editon of the KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the Week. Marion man blessed to be back on a bike after stroke. "It helps me physically and emotionally and mentally. I just love it." Iowa Hawkeyes receiver becomes first to wear number zero.
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
Iowa hires McGrath as assistant baseball coach
(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa has hired Sean McGrath as an assistant baseball coach. McGrath spent last year as the pitching coach for the Arkansas Travelers -- the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate. McGrath has also coached at Elon and UMass Lowell. View the full release from Iowa here.
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants in Iowa City [GALLERY]
Not sure where to go the next time you stop for a meal in Iowa City? No problem!. Using the popular site Yelp, we took a look at the top ten highest-rated restaurants in Iowa City. Some of them are well-established and have been around for years, while others are still pretty new to the area! Here are the top-rated restaurants according to Yelp reviews:
Xavier wins championship rematch against Lewis Central 45-38
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Xavier football team held on to beat Lewis Central 45-38 in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. The win marks the Saints fourth state football title in program history. Thomas Ronan completed 10-of-12 passes for 135 yards and two...
Ukrainian exchange student learns football, heads to the state title game with WACO
WAYLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - The WACO Warriors are mostly local, small town boys. But not Oleh “Odee” Shtefanchuk, who’s from Chernivtsi, Ukraine. “It started out when I was 12 I just had a dream to come to America. Actually New York,” Odee admitted. “I didn’t know what Wayland, Iowa was I had never heard of it.”
Organizers flip the switch on Coralville Lake holiday light display
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Proposed New Performance Center in Cedar Falls is a Game Changer
The city of Cedar Falls could potentially have a game-changer on its hands. Two potentially incredible facilities the community would offer new amenities for the community. KWWL reports the new Cedar Falls High School, which is set to open in 2024, could be joined by two state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Scheels Tiger Performance Center and an indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
A look ahead at summer concerts coming to Iowa next year. KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about some summer concerts coming up next year.
Holiday Lights at the Lake ready for Thanksgiving opening in Johnson County
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Holiday celebrations are starting to ramp up in eastern Iowa, and people in Johnson County got the chance to check out a holiday light show a little early this week. Organizers gathered at the Coralville Lake to “flip the switch” on the Holiday Lights at...
One hospitalized in shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle being vandalized may have led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital in Waterloo on Thursday night, according to police. Police said they were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of Baltimore Street for multiple reports of a fight that may have resulted in a shooting.
Historically-low Mississippi River straining exports in Eastern Iowa
It’s a quiet form of transportation, a significant mover of agricultural goods, and heavily impacted by the weather - Barge traffic on the Mighty Mississippi River has been facing challenges all autumn. Drought continues across the Upper Midwest, and the lack of water up this way is having a...
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Richard Greer of Marion feels blessed to be back on a bike after suffering a stroke 8 and a half years ago. “When I first had my stroke I was really disabled. I couldn’t even sit up in bed without help,” Greer said.
