The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be offering guided nature programs to families and groups this winter. These programs can be up to two hours long and will get participants outdoors and exploring the facility’s woodlands. Snowshoes are available at the facility to borrow and may be worn if the snow load allows for it. In addition to snowshoeing through the facility, the group will learn about winter ecology and how different species interact with the woodlands during wintertime. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. In the event of lack of snow, attendees will be led on a hike to learn about winter ecology. For these personalized programs, the cost is $4 per person or a minimum of $40.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO