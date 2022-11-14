Read full article on original website
NYS Homes And Community Renewal Announces $5M in Awards For Main Streets
21 grants made to upgrade and revitalize downtown neighborhoods across the state through Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas today announced that $5.3 million in grant awards have been made to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New York to support projects that improve and revitalize Main Streets and strengthen local economies. The grants will fund façade renovations, interior commercial and upper story residential improvements, and streetscape enhancements. Funding for the New York Main Street program was included in Round 12 of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
Guided Winter Programs Offered at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be offering guided nature programs to families and groups this winter. These programs can be up to two hours long and will get participants outdoors and exploring the facility’s woodlands. Snowshoes are available at the facility to borrow and may be worn if the snow load allows for it. In addition to snowshoeing through the facility, the group will learn about winter ecology and how different species interact with the woodlands during wintertime. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. In the event of lack of snow, attendees will be led on a hike to learn about winter ecology. For these personalized programs, the cost is $4 per person or a minimum of $40.
Scriba Town Planning Board Highlights Results of Citizen Survey
As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the Town of Scriba conducted a citizen survey this past May to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town. “A total of 409 residents participated in the survey,” said Steve Gosselin, chair, Scriba Town Planning Board. “We want...
