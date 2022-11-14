Read full article on original website
Related
Anya Taylor-Joy on the ‘Smorgasbord’ of Genres in Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’
For someone still relatively new to Hollywood, Anya Taylor-Joy rarely misses. From her 2015 breakthrough performance in Robert Eggers’ “The Witch” to her star-making turn in Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit,” her still nascent career has consisted of mostly high-profile roles in critical darlings. Sure, last year’s hyper-stylized “Last Night in Soho” was a bit divisive, but it was a bold swing and she was as razor-sharp as ever. No longer just an indie darling, she smoothly transitioned into bigger-budget fare, furthering her collaboration with Eggers in the critically beloved epic “The Northman,” and recently wrapping George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury...
B.I Answered 30 Questions In 3 Minutes, And Revealed Some Juicy Tidbits About Himself
He tells us how he really feels about him doing aegyo.
Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, And Busta Rhymes Unleash New Music Friday Releases
Today is Friday, which means there are a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop artists. To help you unwind and enjoy the weekend, check out VIBE’s picks of songs and albums you should hear and add to your soundtrack of weekend festivities. Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets 3 In many people’s eyes, Roddy Ricch’s next project after Live Life Fast had high stakes to it. The decline in quality following 2019’s smash LP Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial despite the 24-year-old’s assertion that Live Life Fast would blow all of 2021’s music...
Comments / 0