De’Aaron Fox is on course to sign up with Klutch Sports

De'Aaron Fox © Jayne Kamin-Oncea - USA TODAY Sports

De'Aaron Fox is among the finest point guards in the game, and there's no denying that he's well-known for his midrange slicing and shot-creation skills. He has been having a fantastic season for the Sacramento Kings this year, averaging 25.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 6.0 APG.

In the NBA, players frequently change agents, and it appears like De'Aaron Fox has decided to do so. According to a recent report, Fox is set to leave his old agency and sign a long-term contract with Klutch Sports.

Klutch Sports has represented some big names.

It's simple to immediately associate Rich Paul with LeBron James when you hear his name. Paul has been James' agent since he founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 and has known the Lakers star since 2002. The 39-year-old keeps landing high-profile clients and moving up the sports' most effective agents list.

Although this is sudden, it is simple to understand why De'Aaron Fox chose to sign with Klutch Sports. They have a proven track record of obtaining rich, substantial deals for their clients. Furthermore, given Klutch Sports' impressive clientele, Fox's final choice must have been simple.

Fox has an undeniable hunger for victories.

In recent years, the Sacramento Kings have been a letdown of a team, and as of right now, they are the NBA team with the longest postseason drought. Fox wants to change that statistics for his franchise and takes up that sense of responsibility every time he steps on the court for the Kings.

Most people believe De'Aaron Fox to be the Kings' top player, and they expect him to achieve his level of success. Maybe he'll take them back to the playoffs and win over the fans by ending their postseason drought.