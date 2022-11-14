Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
These are the 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
The holidays are already in full effect in Fort Worth the weekend before Thanksgiving, with four events celebrating the season, but a visit from the King of Country overshadows them all. Other options include concerts at a ranch, a trio of well-known comedians, a classical music concert, and two smaller-scale concerts.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Friday, November 18Fort Worth Botanic Garden presents LightscapeTaking place within the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and set along a beautifully illuminated...
Dallas-Fort Worth airports predict holiday travel to hit pre-pandemic levels
Thanksgiving is next week and people are on the move. According to AAA, holiday travel is anticipated to reach nearly 98 percent of pre-pandemic volume, confirmed by major airlines and airports around Dallas-Fort Worth. AAA says 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this year, which is a 1.5 percent increase over 2021. A spokesperson for DFW Airport says they expect approximately 2.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period — a 13-day timeframe that begins on Thursday, November 17 and ends on Tuesday, November 29. "This is essentially a return to 2019 levels," the spokesperson says. The busiest day during this...
Rivercrest: Historic homes that harken back to Fort Worth's cowboy past
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Few embody the concept of "cowboys and culture" like Donna Kyle Veale. The real estate agent is the wife of a sixth-generation rancher and descendent of J.J. Ward of West Texas.She moved from Telluride, Colorado, (where she is still a broker) to live with her...
Tanglewood: Top schools and community spirit in this Fort Worth neighborhood
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Just southwest of downtown Fort Worth is Tanglewood, a neighborhood known for its family-friendliness, excellent schools, and deep sense of community.Real estate professional Sharion Innis Bostic couldn’t agree more. The Fort Worth native has called this part of town home for more than 25 years, and says there is not...
Colonial: Historic character and friendly neighbors in the heart of Fort Worth
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Real estate advisor Raleigh Green considers the Colonial neighborhood of Fort Worth almost like a second home. Growing up, he spent a significant amount of time there at his grandparents’ and friends’ houses, and was always running up and down the streets to train for his high school and college...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival tour coming to Arlington
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday, September 29.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Houston on September 27. All Texas dates - at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp - are post-summer, but who's counting?This will...
Fort Worth Clone - Where to eat in Dallas right now: 5 cool new restaurant discoveries
The arrival of August means a new edition of Where to Eat, CultureMap's monthly feature on best restaurants to try. The theme is new openings, but not just any run-of-the-mill newbie. These are new restaurants with a little twist. Here's where to eat in Dallas right now: Atipico The name means "atypical" and it's an accurate description of this independently owned restaurant from Mexico City that just opened at the Union building near downtown. It boasts a sprawling, ever-changing menu including bowls, salads, and entrees, catering to a variety of dietary preferences, plus juice, coffee, wine, and...
Ridglea Country Club Estates: Fort Worth’s golf course community is serenity in the city
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Fort Worth is a changing and growing city, and real estate agent Pat Safian has been passionate about helping her clients find their own place in it — just like she once did.Born in England, Pat lived in several states and countries before her military dad was stationed at Carswell...
Magnolia Avenue restaurant closure leads this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite. A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years. Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced...
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best bars for cozy fall cocktails
Autumn often gets lost between long hot summers and the countdown to Christmas. But with consistently cool weather finally here and a couple weeks left in November to enjoy it, the time is right to sip something spirited and fall-spiced. Think rich bourbons, buttered rums, and flavors of pear and pumpkin. Throw on a sweater and check off these five Fort Worth bars for the best of fall cocktails.Lockwood Distilling Co. Fort WorthCelebrating its one-year anniversary since opening a location in Fort Worth, this Richardson-based distillery boasts its own portfolio of spirits. The lineup includes gin, straight bourbon whiskey, hibiscus...
Walsh: A dreamy, new world-class neighborhood that thrives on community
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- While the term "master planned community" is frequently used, real estate professional Adrianne Holland, GRI, will tell you that Walsh is in a class of its own in this category. Located in Fort Worth, the new, 7,200-acre development is one of the largest of its kind in a major U.S. city...
Fort Worth Opera names TCU professor Angela Turner Wilson new general and artistic director
In a surprise announcement that comes one week before Afton Battle's last day as Fort Worth Opera general and artistic director, the company has named Angela Turner Wilson its new leader.Wilson is a Fort Worth-based opera singer and TCU professor. Her tenure with FWO will begin December 12, according to a November 17 press release.“After reviewing candidates from around the US and other countries, we are thrilled to announce Angela Turner Wilson will lead the Fort Worth Opera,” board vice chairman Hayne Shumate says in the release. “We wanted to find someone who has vast experience as a national operatic...
Monticello: Nostalgic charm meets close-by cultural offerings
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Imagine strolling along tree-lined streets, waving to other families who are out with their strollers and dogs, yet still being close to Fort Worth's cultural offerings. "This is such a vibrant community," says real estate agent Ashley Mooring, who has been working in the...
Westover Hills: Fort Worth's best-kept secret for easy entertaining
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Fun fact: Westover Hills is one of the wealthiest towns in Texas. This incorporated city sits just 4.5 miles west of downtown Fort Worth; has its own town hall, city council, and police department; and boasts generally lower property taxes than other nearby neighborhoods. ...
Overton Park: Great schools make this family-friendly neighborhood shine
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- When Margaret Motheral says her neighborhood feels like family, she's not kidding. The real estate agent has lived in Overton Park for the past 34 years, raising her family surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who also chose to put down roots in this...
Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022
Tis barely the season for Dallas-Fort Worth to light up, merry and bright, for the 2022 holidays — from towering trees that twinkle and shine to dazzling drive-thru displays and immersive walk-thru experiences.Yes, believe it or not, we're barely past Halloween, but some big light displays are already flipping the switch.Here's our 2022 guide to the biggest, brightest, most spectacular Christmas light displays in the area, listed by start date. Bookmark and check back often because it'll grow and grow as more places deck their halls in coming weeks. Photo courtesy of LightscapeFort Worth Botanic...
These are the 11 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Christmas comes early this week with the debut of a holiday-themed pop-up with tropical vibes at a brand-new bar. There’s also lots of opportunity to learn about holiday wine pairings, with several wine dinners and tastings on the list. Mark your calendar for the launch party of a new coffee-infused version of a popular local whiskey, celebrate the anniversary of an acclaimed Fort Worth pizzeria, and more.Monday, November 14Anniversary Dinner at The Basement Lounge with La OndaLa Onda chef Victor Villarreal will help the underground Camp Bowie Boulevard lounge celebrate its seventh anniversary with a three-course seafood-centric dinner. The menu...
New self-guided walking tour showcases Fort Worth Stockyards’ many Hollywood ties
A new self-guided tour showcasing the Fort Worth Stockyards’ many star-studded appearances in cinema throughout the years has debuted in time for the 16th annual Lone Star Film Festival, taking place November 10-12 in the Stockyards for the first time.Called Stars of the Stockyards, the eight-stop, go-at-your-own pace walking tour guides folks to famous film sites where celebrities have stepped foot in front of Hollywood cameras. Visitors to the Stockyards can access the PDF tour map on their smart phones via QR codes (no app required) posted throughout the district, namely at hotels and tour kiosks. "The Stockyards is a...
Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo goes worldwide for 2023 concert series
The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has unveiled the initial lineup for its 2023 Auditorium Concert Series, taking place on various dates during the 23-day event, January 13 through February 4. Kicking things off on opening night, January 13, will be country singers John Michael Montgomery and Deana Carter, each of whom rose to fame in the 1990s. Montgomery is known for hits like “Life’s A Dance,” “I Love the Way You Love Me” and “I Can Love You Like That,” while Carter has the super hit “Strawberry Wine” to her credit.The blues-metal band Tesla will be next up,...
Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite
A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years.Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced the closure."We were able to survive COVID, but the tsunami that has occurred with rising labor costs and the cost of ingredients have made it hard for restaurants, especially a neighborhood restaurant like Fixture," he says."Last year was our best year in sales, everyone came out...
