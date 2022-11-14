Video Shares 5 'Genius' Breakfast Hacks We Can't Live Without

Number three is a total game-changer.

Making breakfast can be a burden and a blessing. We’re all happy to have a kitchen filled with food. But the actual processing of cooking can be time-consuming. If you’re looking for fast breakfast tips to speed up your morning, look no further.

TikTok content creator @kalejunkie shared her five genius breakfast hacks we can’t live without. Honestly, we’re shook. Number three is a total game-changer.

We’ve seen our fair share of breakfast hacks. However, the ones she presented in today’s video are mind-blowing. We never thought to freeze pre-made portions of oatmeal for reheating. But the pre-made smoothie portions really threw us for a loop. They really do make the smoothie-making easier. We love this idea so much. The frozen pancake cubes are another brilliant hack we can’t wait to try. But making eggs in a donut pan is completely life-changing. The outcome is perfectly sized eggs for muffins. Sign us up for all of these wonderful hacks.

Let’s see how the TikTok community reacted. User @Lindsey • Mom Life said, “Love that egg hack!” @Sania & Family wrote, “I love the pancake cube ideas.” @Eva said, “Oatmeal only takes like 3 minutes in the microwave fresh as well. LOL.” @SleepyAce suggested, “You can also just make oatmeal/porridge in the microwave.” @Natasha Dayanand said, “This is why I am here. It’s so awesome. Definitely going to try these. Thank you so much.”

Yes, we thank Kale Junkie for sharing these amazing hacks with us. We really couldn't believe our eyes.