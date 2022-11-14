Shenandoah's Frontier Museum Employee Tells Chilling Story About Resident Ghost

There's more than history in these walls...

The Shenandoah Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton, Virginia bills itself as an “open-air living history museum.” The buildings there are actual historic structures, transported from other places (in some cases, from other countries) and set up so that the costumed interpreters can describe and demonstrate to guests what it was like for people from those times and cultures to live in these societies. With such a stories history, one wouldn’t be surprised to learn that a few of the exhibits are haunted , and I’m sure the folks who work there have their share of stories.

But in this case, it wasn’t the employee who witnessed something paranormal, but rather a psychic who was touring the homes under her watch.

In the video, an employee of the museum, dressed in her period costume, shares a story of what happened one day when she was giving a tour to a woman who claimed she was a psychic and could sense the presence of ghosts.

At first, the employee figured it was fake, until they visited the structure they number 1850. When they got there, without the employee saying anything, the psychic proclaimed that she saw the spirit of a woman standing beneath the stairs, saying “Mine, mine, mine.”

The employee knew that the last people who lived in the house included an extremely possessive woman named Belle, and had even heard tales from people who knew the woman that she would accuse the local children of stealing from her, or collude with the rest of the family to run people off their property.

It’s safe to say that after this experience, the employee was far more inclined to give the psychic the benefit of the doubt!

