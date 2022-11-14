ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move Over Airbnb – Marriott Has a New Luxury Product for Long-Term Stays

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
 4 days ago
Airbnb has a new rival, as Marriott International announced its expansion into luxury long-term accommodations with the launch of Apartments by Marriott BonvoyTM.

The company said it was “seizing upon growing consumer interest among families and friends seeking more space for stays, propelled by the blending of work and leisure travel, and the desire among younger travelers for wider accommodations options,” according to a Nov. 9 press release.

“Travelers planning vacations and long business trips today are seeking more choice in accommodations, and the introduction of Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy responds to those trends while offering developers a premium product backed by our trusted name and distribution platform,” Stephanie Linnartz, President, Marriott International, said in the release.

The new offering will be in the upper-upscale and luxury segments, as opposed to the hotel chain’s existing extended-stay brands.

For example, the apartments will include a separate living room and bedroom, full kitchen, and in-unit washer and dryer, however, they will not provide certain traditional hotel services such as food and beverage, meeting spaces and retail, according to the release.

The move comes on the heels of Airbnb’s announcement that it would make changes and improvements to its booking system. As GOBankingRates reported, hidden fees, including cleaning and service fees will now be displayed as you search.

The changes also include prioritizing total price — instead of nightly price — in the search ranking algorithm, enabling hosts to set more competitive prices, with the launch of new pricing and discount tools; and setting reasonable checkout tasks.

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

