ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why

Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22

UPDATE: Nov. 17: An earlier version of this story include information about an appearance by Nigella Lawson at the Eisemann Center scheduled for Thursday evening. Because of a flight cancellation, the event has been canceled. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park. This seasonal shopping event is...
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas police conducting controlled explosions Thursday

Dallas Police warned that the public may hear a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say the noises will be part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and will last for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Make Fish Sandwiches Trendy by Trying These Eight Dallas Classics

Fish sandwiches don’t get enough respect. From fast-food chains to premium seafood spots, fish sandwiches are often an afterthought, a thing for Catholics to eat on Fridays in springtime. In the whole genre, only the po’ boy has become a classic. This is a sad state of affairs....
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy