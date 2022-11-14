Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
North Texas Wants to Know: Why are we so obsessed with H-E-B?
Two H-E-B openings in Collin County this fall drew crowds who waited outside for hours to be among the first inside. The stores marked the grocer’s long-anticipated arrival in Dallas-Fort Worth. But what’s with all the hype around a grocery store?
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House brings steaks, barbecue to Grapevine
Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening Nov. 21. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will hold its grand opening in Grapevine on Nov. 21, according to Manager Rick Cashen. The restaurant is located at 700 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Hoffbrau offers steaks, burgers, chicken-fried steaks and more in a casual environment. Family-owned and -operated since 1978, Hoffbrau has locations across Texas in Amarillo, Benbrook, Granbury and Haltom City, according to its website. 817-527-6119. https://hoffbrausteakandgrill.com.
theeastcountygazette.com
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
H-E-B holds groundbreaking for location in Alliance area of Fort Worth
H-E-B executives and city of Fort Worth executives took part in the groundbreaking of the H-E-B Alliance store on Nov. 16 in Fort Worth. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Juan-Carlos Rück, executive vice president of the H-E-B northwest food and drug division, has taken part in quite a few groundbreaking ceremonies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years.
fox4news.com
Dallas police to destroy pyrotechnics meant for Wings Over Dallas show Thursday
DALLAS - Dallas residents may hear of series of explosions on Thursday as police dispose of pyrotechnics meant for the Wings Over Dallas Air Show this weekend that was cut short by a midair collision that killed 6 people. Dallas police say around 10 a.m. the Police Explosive Ordinance Squad...
Here’s how much North Texans could save by downsizing their home
If you find yourself with a lot of wasted space, downsizing from a four-bedroom house to a two-bedroom could be a good way to get some extra cash per month. In North Texas, that could translate to thousands of dollars in savings.
iheart.com
Did You Just Hear An Explosion In Texas? Here's Why
Since this weekend's Wings Over Dallas Air Show was canceled after a fatal collision that occurred last week, police will be disposing of pyrotechnics, according to FOX 4. A controlled disposal of fireworks is set for 10 a.m. Thursday and it'll continue through 11:30 a.m. Residents can expect to hear noises every 30 minutes.
Dallas Observer
The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Nov. 16–22
UPDATE: Nov. 17: An earlier version of this story include information about an appearance by Nigella Lawson at the Eisemann Center scheduled for Thursday evening. Because of a flight cancellation, the event has been canceled. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Chi Omega Christmas Market at Fair Park. This seasonal shopping event is...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
advocatemag.com
Dallas police conducting controlled explosions Thursday
Dallas Police warned that the public may hear a series of loud noises near the area of W. Kiest Boulevard and Mountain Creek Boulevard Thursday morning. Police say the noises will be part of a controlled disposal of pyrotechnics performed by their explosive ordinance squad, and will last for approximately an hour and a half starting at 10 a.m.
fox4news.com
Dallas Zoo Lights reopens as a walk-thru event
After two years of driving through the zoo, Dallas Zoo Lights is putting people back on their feet this year. The 2022 celebration will have more lights, more shows, new lanterns and new food.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Nov. 16 overnight forecast
It will be a chilly week in North Texas. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry looks at the forecast, including what temperatures will look like for Thanksgiving.
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
fox4news.com
Dallas air show crash victim honored with candlelight vigil
Terry Barker was remembered at Keller Town Hall, where he was a former council member. Barker was one of the six men killed in Saturday’s crash during an air show at Dallas Executive Airport.
dmagazine.com
Make Fish Sandwiches Trendy by Trying These Eight Dallas Classics
Fish sandwiches don’t get enough respect. From fast-food chains to premium seafood spots, fish sandwiches are often an afterthought, a thing for Catholics to eat on Fridays in springtime. In the whole genre, only the po’ boy has become a classic. This is a sad state of affairs....
fox4news.com
Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
Comments / 1