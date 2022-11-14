Cost of Thanksgiving at Home vs. a Restaurant

It’s typically cheaper to eat at home than dine out, but does this rule of thumb hold for Thanksgiving? The laundry list of ingredients needed to make all of the traditional holiday dishes can really add up — especially given inflation — and some restaurants offer full meals for a reasonable price. But, on average, which is a better bet for your wallet?

Here’s a look at the cost of cooking your Thanksgiving meal at home versus eating at a restaurant .

How Much It Costs To Cook a Thanksgiving Meal in 2022

In 2021, the American Farm Bureau estimated that it would cost $53.31 to cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10, but that cost has obviously gone up over the past year due to inflation.

Market research firm IRI predicts that Thanksgiving will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year. That’s based on the fact that baking supply costs are up 11.1%, beverage costs are up 5.8%, meat costs are up 8.1%, the costs to make traditional Thanksgiving sides are up 18.8%, and the cost of pies is up 20.3%.

Based on IRI’s prediction and last year’s average cost, expect to spend $60.51 to prepare a Thanksgiving meal for 10, or $6.05 per person.

How Much It Costs for a Restaurant Thanksgiving Meal in 2022

For comparison, here’s a look at how much Thanksgiving meals cost at a number of popular restaurant chains:

Bob Evans: Meals start at $12.49 per person

Meals start at $12.49 per person Boston Market: Turkey meals for 4-6 people start at $89.99 — $14.99-$22.50 per person

Turkey meals for 4-6 people start at $89.99 — $14.99-$22.50 per person Buca di Beppo: $186 for a large Thanksgiving meal to go (feeds 6) — $31 per person

$186 for a large Thanksgiving meal to go (feeds 6) — $31 per person Cracker Barrel: $117.99 for Turkey n’ Dressing meal for 10 with two sides — $11.80 per person

$117.99 for Turkey n’ Dressing meal for 10 with two sides — $11.80 per person Marie Callendar’s: $149.99 for Turkey Breast Feast with Pie (feeds 4-6) — $25-$37.50 per person

So as you can see, even with inflation, the cost per person is still likely more to eat out, which is something to keep in mind if you’re looking to save on your Thanksgiving meal this year. However, time is money, so the convenience may just be worth the extra cash.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Cost of Thanksgiving at Home vs. a Restaurant