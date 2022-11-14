ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates

Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States

A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores

The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State

New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

DEC has written nearly 150 tickets this hunting season in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Operation Safe Harvest’ has been announced by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. To ensure hunters remain safe and continue to follow the state’s guidelines while hunting, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) will be patrolling hunting fields and areas. “New York is fortunate to have a large population […]
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?

The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
