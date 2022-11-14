Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States
A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York State
This week a popular restaurant chain known for its crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle fries opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest New York location in Buffalo.
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Are New York Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2022? Here’s the Updated List!
Like the flip of a switch, we have gone from warm days with the temperatures in the 70's in the Capital Region to a 4 foot snowstorm forecasted Erie County! We have also gone from Halloween to Thanksgiving in the blink of an eye. Thanksgiving is now one week away...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
DEC has written nearly 150 tickets this hunting season in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘Operation Safe Harvest’ has been announced by NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos. To ensure hunters remain safe and continue to follow the state’s guidelines while hunting, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) will be patrolling hunting fields and areas. “New York is fortunate to have a large population […]
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Cannabis Dispensaries In New York State Just Got Hit With Major Delay
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in New York State, there has been a major setback. Certain regions have been barred from receiving licenses due to a lawsuit. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded around the state. Almost...
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Elderly Hunter Found Stuck In NY Swamp! This Object Helped Find Him
Overdue Hunter. That's the term used when family or friends expect a hunter to have left the woods at a certain time but that time has come and gone and the hunter has not been seen or heard from. Now, imagine that overdue hunter is 79-years-old and it's the middle...
