ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Why You Should Look To 2032 Instead of 2023 for Investing

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eigdL_0jAFHMXy00

The proliferation of zero-commission trading over the past few years has dramatically increased access to the stock market. Theoretically, this is a good thing, as it allows a greater number of Americans the chance to build significant wealth .

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips
Learn: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

However, it has also resulted in a significant upswing in short-term trading, as traders can move in and out of stocks an unlimited number of times without paying a single commission. Unfortunately, it’s very difficult for a short-term trader to consistently earn — and keep — profits.

Although long-term investing may seem outdated or even “boring” to the new generation of fast money traders, it has historically been a way to build wealth while simultaneously reducing risk. Here are some of the reasons why you should look to 2032 instead of 2023 for investing .

Long-Term Investing Smooths Out the Risk

On a day-to-day basis, the price movements in the stock market can be unsettling. Gains or losses in the overall market of a few percentage points are not uncommon, while drops of 20% or more in individual stocks happen on a regular basis.

This points out one of the significant risks of short-term trading. If you lose 50% on a single position, for example, you don’t need to earn 50% to break even — you need to earn 100%. The reality of this math means that it can be difficult to impossible to recover from just a few big losses in a short-term trading portfolio.

Looking at long-term historical returns of the S&P 500 prove the point in black and white. The simple truth is that there has never been a 20-year period over which the S&P 500 has lost money. That’s an incredible statistic, as it includes everything from the crash of 1929 to the “lost decade” of the 70s, from the dot-com bubble at the start of the millennium to the Great Recession of 2008.

While past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns, this is an amazing record.

Long-Term Investing Still Costs Less

It may seem like you can’t get cheaper than a $0 commission, but there are still costs involved in frequent trading. When you sell stock, you have to pay a small — but non-zero — SEC fee, and over time, this can add up.

In 2022, this fee was raised to 2.3 cents per $1,000 of securities sold. For a zero commission, you’ll also be accepting the risk of a poorer execution. Brokers that charge $0 commissions receive “payment for order flow.” Essentially, this means your broker gets paid to send your order to a specific firm for execution. Whether or not you are always getting the best price available is sometimes hard to determine.

Take Our Poll: What’s the First Thing You Would Do if You Won a Big Lottery Jackpot?

You’ll Pay Less Taxes With Long-Term Investing

If you’re smart or lucky enough to make profits on your short-term trades, you’ll pay for that dearly at tax time. Whereas positions held for longer than one year receive favorable long-term capital gains treatment, those held for one year or less face short-term capital gains rates.

Long-term capital gains rates are 15% for most trades, but could be as low as 0% depending on your income. But short-term capital gains are taxed as ordinary income, meaning you’ll pay the same tax rate as on your wage and salary income. For 2022, this could be as high as 37%, and that’s before state taxes, if applicable.

Index Funds for Long-Term Investing

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett , the “Oracle of Omaha” himself, has long touted the wisdom of investing for the long-term via an S&P 500 index fund. In fact, he has often stated that both large and small investors should stick with low-cost index funds.

Buffett has even instructed the executor of his estate to invest 90% of his money in an S&P 500 index fund after he passes. Many advisors agree, suggesting that regularly adding money to a low-cost index fund is a great way to build long-term wealth.

The Bottom Line

Trading can be exciting, and even profitable for a select few, but in terms of reaching long-term financial goals, it can be risky at best. Experts agree that investing consistently and looking to the long-term is a prudent strategy for the bulk of your portfolio. So set your sights on a decade from now — not mere months.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Why You Should Look To 2032 Instead of 2023 for Investing

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
tipranks.com

Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
213K+
Followers
15K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy