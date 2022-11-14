ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week

Newly released video shows an Albuquerque Police officer and a carjacking suspect firing guns at each other before a SWAT situation unfolded in a northeast neighborhood last month. The suspect, 28-year-old Daniel Rodriguez is now facing charges for the incident, but remains in a New Mexico prison on other charges. Video contains entirety of news conference from November 18, 2022.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State asks to keep Albuquerque rape suspect behind bars until trial

Santa Fe Co. Sheriff releases full 'Rust' shooting...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Apartment fire in Northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue is responding to a two-story apartment building fire. The apartment complex is located on Candelaria Road Northeast. The fire began around 9:20 p.m. at The Grove at Tramway apartment complex. AFR have not released any injuries or deaths due to the fire. Information...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fatal pedestrian crash causes closures in westside Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. APD said the incident happened in the area of Coors Blvd. and Iliff Rd. Police alleged a person was crossing Coors when they were hit by a vehicle. The vehicle allegedly fled the scene, and the pedestrian was declared dead. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced it has arrested murder suspect Brian Chee. 31-year-old Chee is accused in the November 8 killing of Kelvin Willie near 2nd St. and Arvada Ave. Chee allegedly severely beat Willie on a sidewalk along 2nd St. over the course of 40 minutes. Police say Willie called 911 to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a homeless woman accused of arson at a hotel. Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Albuquerque residents are being encouraged to shop locally this holiday season. City officials even hosted an event Thursday to highlight what the area has to offer.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions

SWAT team...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

