Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
Indian food delivery firm Zomato’s co-founder resigns
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Zomato Ltd said on Friday its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned after about five years at the food aggregator. Gupta is credited with building Zomato’s food delivery operations from scratch and was the segment’s chief executive before being elevated to co-founder in May 2020.
Hasbro looks to sell part of eOne TV production business
(Reuters) -Hasbro Inc said on Thursday it is looking to sell part of its eOne production unit, which makes TV shows including “Yellowjackets” and “The Rookie”, as the toymaker looks to streamline its business and focus on core brands. The company bought eOne, maker the popular...
Factbox-Twitter 2.0: Musk warns of bankruptcy, flip-flops on blue check mark in chaotic start
(Reuters) – Twitter has had a bumpy ride since new owner Elon Musk took charge last month. The world’s richest person halted plans to charge $8 for the sought-after blue check mark as fake accounts mushroomed, while bringing back the “official” badge for some users just days after he “killed” it.
Indonesia’s GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday. The decision aims to make the company more “agile” and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
U.S. FDA authorizes Roche’s monkeypox test
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization to Roche’s monkeypox test. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON (Reuters) -British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power. Retail sales volumes rose in October by 0.6% month-on-month, following a 1.5% drop in...
China’s JD.com beats revenue estimates as lockdowns drive online shopping
(Reuters) -E-commerce firm JD.com Inc posted an 11.4% rise in third-quarter revenue on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates as COVID-19 lockdowns in China led more consumers to shop online. Chinese retail spending has sagged this year with consumers frustrated by the government’s strict “zero-COVID” policy that has led to frequent...
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
Disabled employee sues Twitter over Musk’s ban on remote work
(Reuters) – Twitter Inc owner Elon Musk’s mandate that employees stop working remotely and put in “long hours at high intensity” discriminates against workers with disabilities, a new lawsuit claims. Dmitry Borodaenko, a California-based engineering manager who said Twitter fired him this week when he refused...
Vingroup, Gotion start building $275 million battery plant in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – VinES Energy Solutions, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC and China’s Gotion High-Tech, have commenced construction of a $275 million battery factory in the Southeast Asian country, Vingroup said on Friday. The factory in the central province of Ha Tinh will annually...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
Brazil central bank postpones higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank announced on Friday the postponement of higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023, after establishing tougher rules for payment institutions based on their size and complexity that would start in January. “The development and necessary adjustments in management systems and generation...
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The U.S. national public health agency said on Friday that Omicron sub-variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 estimated to account nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ended Nov. 19, compared with 39.5% in the previous week. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Maju...
German employment agency sees no insolvency wave in 2023 – WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s federal employment agency does not expect a wave of insolvencies in 2023, with moderate insolvency benefit expenditure, the WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Friday. The agency expects to spend 900 million euros ($929.97 million) next year on wage and salary payments to employees whose companies...
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease
(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
Mexican economy likely grew 5% in October y/y, estimate shows
(Reuters) – Mexico’s economy likely grew by 5.0% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday. (Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
