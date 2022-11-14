ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
AMERICUS, GA
WMAZ

Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff

MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
FORT VALLEY, GA
WALB 10

New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Accessing reliable and affordable internet is an issue for some communities in and around Albany. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program, some internet service providers offer a high-speed internet plan for $30 per month or less. If you apply your ACP benefit to one of these plans, you will have no out-of-pocket cost for internet service. Some plans include Comcast, AT&T, and Spectrum to name a few.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany

ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion

AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

ALBANY WOMAN ASSAULTED

On November 13, 2022, officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Highland Avenue around 1:21 M.M. The 44-year-old black victim claimed she was walking near the alleyway of 400 Blk. of W Highland Ave. She told an unidentified black man to get away from her at W. Highland Avenue.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Search warrants executed in Bibb County

MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

APD – Pending Warrants

After two men exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of Swift Street at 9:37 p.m. on November 11, 2022, a one-year-old male juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. Larry Jackson, 24, walked up to Eric Brown, 23, who was holding the child, according to witnesses, and...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge

On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

ALBANY MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING

1508 Dougherty Avenue (Fed Ex) received an officer response on November 18, 2022. The 18-year-old suspect, Keion Swan, was observed stealing items from the FedEx warehouse. An investigation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. During an interview, Swan admitted that when the items fell out of the merchandise box he was working on, he hid them in his clothes. Swan was taken to the Dougherty County Jail with the felony charge of Theft by Taking.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy