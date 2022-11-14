Read full article on original website
Georgia Southwestern announces outstanding alumni
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome. “It is indeed an honor...
WMAZ
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
Chattahoochee assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County assistant principal is under investigation after allegations of “inappropriate involvement” with a student. Chattahoochee High School principal Dr. Michael Todd confirmed in a letter to parents that the school has suspended Assistant Principal Jonathan Adel. “This allegation is disturbing. Be...
WALB 10
New program funds affordable internet access for those in need in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Accessing reliable and affordable internet is an issue for some communities in and around Albany. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) program, some internet service providers offer a high-speed internet plan for $30 per month or less. If you apply your ACP benefit to one of these plans, you will have no out-of-pocket cost for internet service. Some plans include Comcast, AT&T, and Spectrum to name a few.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
Mail theft and check fraud epidemic hits Columbus, how to stay vigilant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Across the nation, business owners, consumers and family members are being hit by a mail theft and check fraud epidemic that is costing them hundreds to thousands of dollars at a time. One local business owner lost $100,000 after dropping a check off in a United States Postal Office drop box. […]
From barbecue to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, here is a look at two new Central Georgia restaurants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two new eateries are here in Central Georgia, and are set to provide folks with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open on Nov. 21 and Sonny's BBQ opened this past Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonny's BBQ. Sonny's BBQ already...
WALB 10
Over 10K gallons of sewage discharged in Monday Albany spill
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over 10,000 gallons of sewage was discharged in a Monday sewage spill in Albany, according to city officials. A force main break caused the spill, which happened at the intersection of Midplace Avenue and N. Flintrock Drive. City officials said the spill happened from noon to 3:45 p.m.
Albany Herald
'Reunion' shows bring back dynamic club era in Albany
ALBANY — There was a time in the era just after Prohibition — and, some say, during the height of the days of outlawed alcohol — that Albany was noted for its nightclubs, those that operated legally and others that were more discerning about their clientele. There...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Board of Commissioners considers proposed road signs to honor local FFA national champion
AMERICUS – At its November regular meeting on Tuesday evening, November 15, the Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) got to see an example of an official proclamation sign to honor Joan Tovar-Martinez, the Sumter County High School and College and Career Academy student who recently won a national championship, earning the Grain Production Proficiency Award (GPPA) at a Future Farmers of America (FFA) national competition in Indianapolis.
$65 million development featuring shops and entertainment to join north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— More opportunities for dining and entertainment are coming to north Columbus this upcoming new year. Phase one of the $65 million development is set to be complete in Feb. 2023. Nestled between U.S. Hwy. 80 and Georgia 85, Midland Commons is estimated to bring more than 800 jobs and generate upwards of $88 […]
southgatv.com
ALBANY WOMAN ASSAULTED
On November 13, 2022, officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Highland Avenue around 1:21 M.M. The 44-year-old black victim claimed she was walking near the alleyway of 400 Blk. of W Highland Ave. She told an unidentified black man to get away from her at W. Highland Avenue.
Search warrants executed in Bibb County
MACON — Federal search warrants have been executed at six locations in Bibb County in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, GBI Gang Task Force, Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Warner Robins Police Department, Perry Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Campus Police make arrest after Westside gun incident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Schools say the person at the center of school lockdowns at Westside High and Weaver Middle Schools on Wednesday is in custody. The district says Bibb County Campus Police arrested Zyon Hardwick and charged him with: carrying weapons within school safety, zones, at school functions, or on school property, criminal street gang activity, and possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 yoa – 1st offense.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Local Church receives 2,053 shoeboxes by end of first day of Operation Christmas Child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Lakewood Baptist Church in Phenix City was full of activity Monday afternoon as volunteers brought in and organized shoeboxes full of gifts for their first day of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. By the end of the day, the church had received 2,053 boxes filled with hygiene […]
southgatv.com
APD – Pending Warrants
After two men exchanged gunfire in the 500 block of Swift Street at 9:37 p.m. on November 11, 2022, a one-year-old male juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm. Larry Jackson, 24, walked up to Eric Brown, 23, who was holding the child, according to witnesses, and...
southgatv.com
Man Jumps from Oglethorpe Bridge
On November 14, 2022, before 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Oglethorpe Bridge in response to a 59-year-old male jumping off the bridge. Witnesses informed officers that the victim jumped off the bridge, but they were able to rescue him. The victim stated that he attempted to commit suicide. He suffered leg injuries and was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital; he is now stable. The Albany Police Department’s REACH (Responding, Engaging, And, Cultivating, Hope) officer responded to the incident and contacted the victim at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital for further support.
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
southgatv.com
ALBANY MAN CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING
1508 Dougherty Avenue (Fed Ex) received an officer response on November 18, 2022. The 18-year-old suspect, Keion Swan, was observed stealing items from the FedEx warehouse. An investigation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. During an interview, Swan admitted that when the items fell out of the merchandise box he was working on, he hid them in his clothes. Swan was taken to the Dougherty County Jail with the felony charge of Theft by Taking.
