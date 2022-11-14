Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 17: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
More than 6,000 new cases were reported.
High Point University
HPU Poll: North Carolinians Think Retailers Stock Shelves Too Early for Christmas
Nearly 50% of North Carolinians plan to decorate for the holidays around Thanksgiving. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 – Most (55%) North Carolinians think September and October is too early for retailers to start stocking their shelves for Christmas, according to the latest High Point University Poll. About one-third (29%) think that’s not too early, while 17% of poll respondents are undecided.
wunc.org
North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp
Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
High Point University
WRAL-Raleigh: HPU Poll Asks North Carolinians About Their Holiday Decorating Tendencies
The High Point University Poll recently asked North Carolinians about their holiday decorating tendencies and what they thought about retailers stocking up for the holiday season. Even anchors at WRAL in Raleigh are weighing in on this statewide poll.
borderbelt.org
How safe are the hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt? New grades released
Hospitals in North Carolina’s Border Belt received “C” grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical centers across the United States. The four hospitals serving Robeson, Scotland, Columbus and Bladen counties all got the same score from The Leapfrog Group, which...
country1037fm.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings
According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
North Carolina health systems say children under 12 should not visit patients in joint statement, citing respiratory virus concerns
(WGHP) — Several North Carolina health systems want to keep young visitors out of hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, children ages 12 and under are asked not to visit patients in the hospital. This includes Atrium Health, Atrium […]
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
NC hospitals limit visitors under 12 due to spread of respiratory viruses
CHARLOTTE — Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health are among several North Carolina health systems limiting child visitors at their hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses. In a release, the health systems said due to the rise in viruses like RSV and the flu among young...
German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina
COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
Respiratory illness cases rising in South Carolina
There has been a rise in respiratory illnesses in the state including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
spectrumnews1.com
North Carolina spent $3.6 billion in COVID relief. Here’s where the money went
In 2020, Congress approved a bill to send $150 billion to the states to help deal with the growing COVID-19 pandemic. North Carolina received about $3.6 billion from the package. In a report to the General Assembly, the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office laid out how each dollar was spent....
High Point University
HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements
HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions. HPU Journalism Student Helps NBC News with Midterm Election Book. HPU senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book...
WBTV
Teacher reports that student shined red laser in her eyes, investigation underway
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has turned a case over to Juvenile Services after a teacher reported that a student shined a red laser in her eyes during a class. The incident happened at West Rowan High on November 3, according to the report. The...
