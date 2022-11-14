ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU Poll: North Carolinians Think Retailers Stock Shelves Too Early for Christmas

Nearly 50% of North Carolinians plan to decorate for the holidays around Thanksgiving. HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 – Most (55%) North Carolinians think September and October is too early for retailers to start stocking their shelves for Christmas, according to the latest High Point University Poll. About one-third (29%) think that’s not too early, while 17% of poll respondents are undecided.
HIGH POINT, NC
wunc.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses

Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospitals Drop In Safety Rankings

According to CBS17, North Carolina’s hospitals have slipped in a watchdog’s safety rankings but still remain among the best in the nation. Nearly 45 percent of hospitals in the state earned a grade of A. These rankings are based on 30 ways to measure patient safety in the Leapfrog Group’s biannual report card for safety. That rate puts North Carolina at No. 7 nationally. The state had ranked number 1 in May of this year. Nearly 60 percent of our hospitals earned an A.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina health systems say children under 12 should not visit patients in joint statement, citing respiratory virus concerns

(WGHP) — Several North Carolina health systems want to keep young visitors out of hospitals to avoid the spread of respiratory viruses like respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Effective at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, children ages 12 and under are asked not to visit patients in the hospital. This includes Atrium Health, Atrium […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFAE

Flu cases spike in North and South Carolina

COVID-19 cases have remained well below the number recorded at this time last year in the Carolinas, but health officials now report rapidly rising cases of influenza in both states. Cases have been surging in South Carolina, where the latest report from the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
High Point University

HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 16, 2022 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions. HPU Journalism Student Helps NBC News with Midterm Election Book. HPU senior Joe Maronski, a journalism and political science major, helped compile NBC News’ Midterm Book...
HIGH POINT, NC

