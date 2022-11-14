Read full article on original website
Firefighters Injured Falling Through Floor Battling Cecil County Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor of a Cecil County home while battling a tricky blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville were...
WBAL Radio
Fatal house fire in Elkton under investigation
Elkton House Fire Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Burned, Officials Say
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover convenience store shooting
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured one at a local convenience store. Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers made contact with the victim at the hospital, who reported that he was at The Depot, located at 595 Forest Street, earlier in the day when he was shot by a man wearing a black puffy coat.
WDEL 1150AM
Firefighters make quick work of Chalfonte garage fire
Talleyville firefighters quickly knocked down a garage fire in the Chalfonte subdivision on Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, limiting damage to the rest of the home. The alarm came in for Bodine Drive around 11:15 a.m., and the first Talleyville unit on scene minutes later reported smoke from an attached garage.
Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex
foxbaltimore.com
3 shot in Harford County Wednesday night, police say
WBOC
One Killed, One Injured in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police say one person died and another was injured after the pickup truck they were riding in crashed into a tree in Smyrna Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said that shortly after 2 p.m., a Ford Ranger was heading northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) and approaching Twin Willows Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning, according to police.
Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark
NEWARK, DE – Police have issued a warning to residents after two men posing as city firefighters may have been scoping out a home on Winslow Road on Saturday. According to the Newark Police Department, two male subjects knocked on the door of a residence in the unit block of Winslow Road. “The subjects identified themselves as being from the “fire department” and advised that they needed to check the residence due to work being done in the area. One of the subjects provided identification that stated “fire department,” police said. “Once inside the residence, the subjects walked around the The post Police issue warning after two men posing as firefighters scope out home in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Asking for Help in Homicide Investigation
MILLINGTON, Md. – Maryland State Police on Wednesday asked for the public's help in solving a homicide, after a man was found dead inside a home following a fire last year in Millington. Police said Wednesday that just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, firefighters from Millington and...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
10-year-old shot in Frankford
FRANKFORD, DE – A 10-year-old was shot Sunday night in the 30000 block of Gum Road in Frankford. The Delaware State Police responded to an emergency call reporting shots fired in the area at around 10:15. Upon their arrival, a 10-year-old child was found to have been shot in the upper torso by a single gunshot. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for critical injuries,. At this time, police do not know what led up to the shooting or how the child was shot. There were no suspects identified and no arrests have been made. The post 10-year-old shot in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
59-year-old killed in Smyrna crash
Help police ID pair of suspects seen on video attacking, robbing woman
Baltimore Police need help identifying a pair of suspects seen on video assaulting and robbing a woman. In the video, a man and woman are walking together along the 100 block of E. Mount Royal Avenue.
'He didn't deserve this': Family of man found burned to death in East Baltimore pleads for answers
BALTIMORE - WJZ spoke exclusively to the family of a man whose body was found burned in East Baltimore last month. They need your help finding his killer.The family of Bernard Stein lll has many unanswered questions following his murder."I didn't get to say goodbye," Stein's mother Ann Leigh said. "I didn't get to see him. I didn't get to hold his hand. I just want to know why and who did this."The family is in tremendous grief."I feel like I'm living in some sort of weird movie, like I just want to wake up," Stein's sister Trish Rush said.Stein's body...
Wbaltv.com
3 teenagers shot in Aberdeen taken to Shock Trauma
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Three Transported To Hospital After Fiery Crash In Townsend, One By Air
Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Townsend Sunday night. At approximately 6:13 p.m. New Castle County Paramedics, Townsend Fire Company, Odessa Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Delaware State Police Aviation Section (Trooper 4) responded to. DuPont Parkway at Summit Bridge Road in Townsend for a motor vehicle...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Glasgow Pizza Shop Owner Stabbed To Death Sunday
Delaware State Police have identified Ramon Trinidad-Perez, 41, of Middletown, as the victim of a homicide that occurred at La Piazza Di Caruso located at 830 Peoples Plaza in Newark, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police arrested Erik Hilton, 22, of Bear, DE, for murder after a stabbing incident at...
