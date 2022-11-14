Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
‘Call Me Kat’ Sets Leslie Jordan’s Final Episode; Vicki Lawrence Will Play His Mom
Fox has confirmed that Leslie Jordan‘s final episode of Call Me Kat will air on Thursday, December 1, and it will feature Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence in a special guest role. Jordan, who sadly passed away on October 24 in a car accident, starred in the hit sitcom...
Albany Herald
‘Reindeer in Here’ Sneak Peek: Jim Gaffigan & Henry Winkler Star in Animated Special (VIDEO)
Can Santa Claus (voiced by Jim Gaffigan) handle the demand of Christmas wishes from children in CBS’ new Reindeer in Here? His Head of Holiday Operations Smiley (voiced by Henry Winkler) has some reservations in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the holiday special premiering on November 29.
Family Comedy ‘The Hilsons’ In Works At CBS From ‘The Neighborhood’s Malik Sanon, Cedric The Entertainer, Kapital & TrillTV
EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing The Hilsons, a multi-camera family comedy from The Neighborhood team of writer/actor Malik Sanon and star/executive producer Cedric the Entertainer, production companies Kapital Entertainment and TrillTV, and studio CBS Studios. In The Hilsons, Written by Sanon, a mother and her two adult sons thought they knew each other until they are forced to live under the same roof for the first time in more than twenty years and discover they have all been keeping secrets from one another. Now, this seemingly loving family must learn to live together again and accept each other for who they are,...
Albany Herald
Bellamy Young Shares Why ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ Is a New Holiday Classic (VIDEO)
The Waltons family grows by one in A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering Sunday, November 20 on The CW. Ahead of the premiere, Ma Walton herself — Scandal‘s former First Lady Bellamy Young — popped by the TV Insider office to dish on her second Waltons film and play a round of Holiday Hot Takes.
Albany Herald
'Bones and All' serves up a strange stew with its fine young cannibals love story
"Bones and All" mashes up a lot of genres, coupled with the promise of a "Call Me By Your Name" mini-reunion of director Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet, until now the star less likely to appear in a story with the word "cannibal" in it. A road movie about youthful flesh-eaters finding love (the title "Fine Young Cannibals" comes to mind), it's a strange and intriguing but ultimately unsatisfying stew.
Albany Herald
‘Jeopardy!’: Sam Buttrey Has Another Final Jeopardy! Nightmare After Bible Controversy
Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions is now tied at two wins each for Amy Schneider and Andrew He after Sam Buttrey made a Final Jeopardy! blunder that cost him Thursday’s (November 17) game. Many fans were rooting for Buttrey heading into Thursday’s episode, especially after the controversial decision on...
The 70 Most Brutal And Painfully Accurate Observations Gen Z Has Made About Millennials That Are Funny Because They're True
Millennials really do love calling babies "tiny humans" and I think we really need to stop with that one.
Albany Herald
'Slumberland' strands Jason Momoa in a nightmare of a movie
A movie about dreams becomes the stuff of nightmares in Netflix's utterly misguided "Slumberland," an attempt to build a sprawling fantasy adventure from the bones of the early-20th-century newspaper comic strip. Most notable as a vehicle for Jason Momoa, this wannabe spectacle from "The Hunger Games" director Francis Lawrence serves up lots of special effects desperately in search of a story.
Albany Herald
B. Smyth, R&B singer, dead at 28
B. Smyth, an R&B artist who found success with his songs "Win Win" and "Twerkaholic," has died, his brother announced on the singer's Instagram page.
Albany Herald
Dolly Parton’s Net Worth Is Fit for a Country Queen
Dolly Parton's net worth shows just how prolific her career has been and how many fans she has amassed. Parton is not just famous for her classic country hits. The singer is also known for her philanthropic nature when it comes to her immense fortune.
Albany Herald
Quentin Tarantino is 'not in a giant hurry' to make his last movie
Quentin Tarantino appears on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" this week to discuss filmmaking and explains why his tenth movie will definitely be his last. "I've been doing it for 30 years, and it's time to wrap up the show. You know, it's...I've done it, I've given my whole life to it. And you know, I didn't start a family until late in life," Tarantino told CNN's Wallace. "I've always kind of equated if you're doing movies on, you know, on the level that I've been doing. Actually the level I've been allowed to do. It's, I equate it to mountain climbing, and so this movie is my Mount Everest, and this movie is Kilimanjaro, and this movie is Fuji. And I've spent all that time on the mountain and I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."
Albany Herald
Adele says she is feeling some nerves as she readies for her Las Vegas debut
After initially postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is ready to take the stage in Las Vegas. The Grammy winner took to Instagram to share that she's "incredibly nervous" ahead of her Friday debut.
Albany Herald
'Disenchanted' turns the page on a storybook ending to what comes after
"Disenchanted" asks the existential question, "What comes after 'Happily Ever After?,'" which is, naturally, a sequel ... only (because it's 15 years later) for streaming. Amy Adams nimbly steps back into the role of an animated princess trying to adapt to the live-action world, in an epilogue to "Enchanted" that has moments of magic without completely delivering on the premise.
18 Photos That Convinced Me Having A Boyfriend Is The Same As Having A Child
Nothing more romantic than leaving behind a mountain of trash or nearly burning the house down. 😍
