Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
U.S. FDA authorizes Roche’s monkeypox test
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization to Roche’s monkeypox test. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
104.1 WIKY
COVID pandemic led to surge in superbug infections, EU agency says
LONDON (Reuters) – Infections from some antibiotic-resistant pathogens known as superbugs have more than doubled in health care facilities in Europe, an EU agency said on Thursday, providing further evidence of the wider impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control report said reported...
104.1 WIKY
COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The U.S. national public health agency said on Friday that Omicron sub-variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 estimated to account nearly half of the COVID-19 cases in the country for the week ended Nov. 19, compared with 39.5% in the previous week. (Reporting by Khushi Mandowara; Editing by Maju...
Comments / 0