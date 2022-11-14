Read full article on original website
Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation...
ECB may have to restrict growth to control inflation, Lagarde says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will keep raising interest rates and may even need to restrict economic activity to tame inflation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, singling out rates as the bank’s key instrument over balance sheet reduction. The ECB has raised rates by an unprecedented...
Global equity funds attracts inflows as U.S. inflation concerns ease
(Reuters) – Global investors turned net buyers of equity funds in the week to Nov. 16, encouraged by fresh economic data that revealed price pressures are cooling in the United States. That optimism lifted hopes that U.S Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes, and...
S.Africa’s Reserve Bank to hike repo rate 75 bps on Nov. 24: Reuters poll
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Reserve Bank will hike its repo rate another 75 basis points to 7.00% on Thursday to reinforce its action over sticky and uncomfortably high inflation, a Reuters poll found on Friday. A majority of economists polled in the last week, 12 of 20,...
Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
Brazil central bank postpones higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank announced on Friday the postponement of higher capital requirements for fintechs to July 2023, after establishing tougher rules for payment institutions based on their size and complexity that would start in January. “The development and necessary adjustments in management systems and generation...
Mexican economy likely grew 5% in October y/y, estimate shows
(Reuters) – Mexico’s economy likely grew by 5.0% in October compared with the same month a year earlier, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday. (Reporting by Ricardo Figueroa; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)
U.S. existing home sales plunge in October; prices still elevated
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. existing home sales tumbled for a ninth straight month in October as the 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit a 20-year high and prices remained elevated, pushing homeownership out of the reach of many Americans. Existing home sales dropped 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate...
Swiss National Bank issued 140 billion Sfr of bills, repos following rate hike
ZURICH (Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank has issued bills and repurchase agreements (repos) worth nearly 140 billion Swiss francs ($148.6 billion) after the central bank started its latest round of monetary tightening, SNB governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday. The central bank deployed both instruments to...
Spanish government expects mortgage relief deal with banks within hours, details on Tuesday
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government expects to reach within the next hours an agreement with banks on mortgage relief measures that could be approved at the next cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday. The government and lenders are readying a wider set of...
IMF backs UK plan for 55 billion pounds of fiscal tightening
LONDON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said she had spoken with British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Friday to welcome his latest plan for 55 billion pounds ($65 billion) of budget tightening. “It strikes the right balance between fiscal responsibility and protecting growth...
COP27 draft deal published, no proposal yet on ‘loss and damage’ funding
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days. The text, which builds on earlier less formal iterations, did not set...
U.S. Treasury’s Yellen: more effective oversight needed for crypto markets
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The recent failure of a major cryptocurrency exchange and its impact on holders and investors of crypto assets demonstrate the need for more effective oversight of crypto markets, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. Treasury and othe regulators identified risks in crypto markets over...
Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market’s negative reaction to...
Brazil markets slump on incoming government budget proposal, Lula’s remarks
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian markets slumped on Thursday after the incoming administration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva proposed exempting some 175 billion reais ($32 billion) from the spending cap on next year’s budget to pay for welfare programs. The drop came as Lula earlier in the day...
World Bank financing arm IFC will discuss $2 billion Ukraine package in December
LONDON (Reuters) – The World Bank’s private investment arm will discuss a $2 bln support package for Ukraine at a board meeting in December, Lisa Kaestner, regional manager for Ukraine at the International Finance Corp (IFC) said on Thursday. The IFC expects to cover half the support, which...
France’s Digital Virgo to list in U.S. in $513 million SPAC deal
(Reuters) – Digital Virgo said on Thursday it would list in the United States in a blank-check deal that values the French mobile payments platform at $513 million, including debt. The Lyon-based company operates in more than 40 countries and offers 2 billion-plus users a single platform to pay...
