FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PCYC looking for sponsors for Christmas Angels program
MASONTOWN — The Preston County Youth Center (PCYC) Angels and Preston County Schools are working together to provide Christmas gifts for some Preston County children. Kristy Martin, director of PCYC, said 1,200 Preston County children are currently signed up for the Angels program.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — Wes…
Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The panel was happy to take a loss in the standings in exchange for a win on the field as WVU upset Oklahoma with an uneven, yet undeniably gritty performance in miserable weather conditions in Morgantown. It will be cold again this week as the Mountaineers host Kansas State, but...
Man arrested on burglary charges
OAKLAND — On Nov. 11, deputies served an arrest warrant on Jason Edward Davis, 50 years old, Keyser, W.Va., after he was extradited back to Maryland from Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. Davis was served with the arrest warrant charging him with Second Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Theft of $1,500...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The quarterback matchup is an important — and sometimes over-hyped — part of any football game, but this week its importance can’t be overstated as both West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will feature players who were not starters at the beginning of the season at the helm in Saturday’s clash at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined
The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
On the Mark: Playoffs and more
THE EXPANSION: This weekend’s second round of West Virginia playoff action is upon us. With 16 teams making earning berths in the three classes, it allows for the excitement of postseason play to stretch over a four-week span.
