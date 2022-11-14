ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Mocked for Saying He Hates Wearing a Tux Day After Tiffany's Wedding

By Anna Skinner
 4 days ago

President Donald Trump was mocked online after saying during a weekend of formal events—including his daughter's wedding—that he hates wearing tuxedos.

The entire Trump family was at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday to attend the wedding of Tiffany Trump to Michael Boulos, where the former president walked his youngest daughter down the aisle. Wearing a tuxedo.

On Sunday, Trump attended the Zionist Organization of America's annual gala in New York City, where he also donned a tux. While wearing the formal attire, Trump told the crowd how much he disliked getting dressed up.

"At the start of his remarks, Trump said: 'I hate putting on a tuxedo. But, in honor of Israel, I decided that I think I should wear a tuxedo tonight,'" The Forward senior political reporter Jacob Kornbluh tweeted during the ZOA event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UDb4_0jAFFa4800
Above, former President Donald Trump, wearing a tuxedo, and wife Melania Trump wait to greet King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) and Queen Consort Camilla (then Duchess of Cornwall) ahead of a dinner at Winfield House, on June 4, 2019. On Sunday, the former president told a crowd that he hates putting on a tuxedo. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

Several people mocked Trump for the comment, referencing both his daughter's big day and what people actually wear in Israel.

"lmao imagine being Tiffany Trump and reading this when your dad wore a tux to your wedding *yesterday*," Philadelphia Magazine editor Bradford Pearson tweeted.

"The irony is that every Israeli man's daily uniform is a Nike shirt, shorts and chancletas. No Israeli man would ever wear tuxedo, even to the damned opera or a gala," Government Executive editor and podcast host Ross Gianfortune tweeted.

"Not many tuxedos in Israel...," tweeted Shalom Lipner, a nonresident senior fellow for the Middle East Programs at the Atlantic Council.

Trump attended the ZOA event to receive the Theodor Herzl Medallion from the organization for his pro-Israel and pro-Jewish actions while he was in office. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, ZOA "rarely gives" the award and honored Trump "for being the best friend Israel ever had in the White House."

JNS reported that ZOA referenced several pro-Israel actions Trump took while in office, such as brokering the Abraham Accords, which strengthened a peaceful relationship between the Arab states and Israel.

ZOA National President Morton Klein said that Trump should've received a Nobel Peace Prize for those actions, which also included relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, pulling the U.S. out of the Iran deal, being the first U.S. president to pray at the Western Wall, and more.

Klein told Newsweek that the former president received a dozen standing ovations after delivering remarks at the ZOA event.

"Every speaker thanked Trump and the audience erupted in applause and stood up. There was an outpouring of love from over a thousand people," he said, adding that 1,000 attendees also had to be turned away from the event because there wasn't enough room for everyone who wanted to attend.

Clara Hudson
3d ago

Has anyone questioned Trump about where any foreign country is located? Does he know anything about his Son In Laws Country? Why was he ever President?😵‍💫

Reply(6)
6
science is truth
4d ago

It’s because he looks like a over stuffed penguin in one

Reply(3)
57
sandy
4d ago

Makes him look even fatter, which his ego can’t manage!!

Reply
23
 

